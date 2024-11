GOOD MORNING.

1. Income tax

The Portuguese government has taken the dramatic step of cutting income tax for the under 35s … to nothing. Should Ireland do the same?

2. Apec

Leaders from the Pacific Rim are meeting in Peru today for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum, the first global summit since US president-elect Donald Trump’s victory featuring several major world leaders.

3. Election campaign

It’s day eight of the general election campaign. Here are the latest main points to catch up on.

4. Opinion poll

Fine Gael is on course to be the largest party in the next Dáil, according to a new poll, with independents seeing a rise in their support.

5. Garda appeal

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information regarding the murder of Tadgh Delaney, on the first anniversary of his death.

The 50-year-old was found unresponsive in the front garden of a residence on Dromcarra Avenue, Jobstown, Tallaght, shortly before 8.30pm on 15 November 2023.

6. Javier Milei

Donald Trump met Argentina’s President Javier Milei, the first foreign leader to meet with the US president-elect since his victory in last week’s election, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida yesterday.

7. Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker said hosting Match Of The Day for more than two decades has been “an absolute joy and privilege”, but that it is “the right time” for him to exit and “someone else to take the helm” as the BBC looks to make changes to the programme.



8. North Korean drones

North Korea has tested exploding drones designed to crash into targets and leader Kim Jong Un called for accelerating mass production of the weapons, state media said.