GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Learner drivers

1. The head of driving testing at the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has roundly rejected a Fianna Fáil TD’s suggestion that learner drivers should be allowed on the road unaccompanied.

Memecoin dinner

2. Donald Trump hosted a closed-door dinner for hundreds of top investors in his crypto memecoin yesterday, as protesters and Democratic opponents decried the event as blatant “corruption.”

Pride parade

3. Jobseekers’ website Indeed pulled out of sponsoring the Dublin Pride Parade this year, The Journal has learned.

Mushroom lunch

4. Three Australians died of organ failure after eating a beef Wellington dish laced with toxic mushrooms, a medical specialist said during a triple-murder trial sparked by the deaths.

IPAS profits

4. Two directors at one of the biggest operators in the International Protection (IP) applicant accommodation sector last year shared €4.68m in pay and pension contributions.

Ageing out

5. Young people who have been in care face a “double transition” when leaving both school and care due to the lack of a traditional family structure, new research has determined.

Bono speaks

6. U2 singer Bono issued a call to “stop war” ahead of performing Sunday Bloody Sunday at the Ivors award ceremony. “Hamas release the hostages. Stop war. Israel be released from Benjamin Netanyahu,” he said.

Kneecap

7. A member of rap group Kneecap arrived at a surprise London performance with tape over his mouth a day after he was charged with a terror offence.

Washington shooting

8. A suspect in that fatal shooting of two members of the Israeli embassy has been charged with murder.

US deportation flight

9. Tánaiste Simon Harris has expressed concern over the Trump administration’s “aggressive” deportation policy after a plane containing US deportees was found to have landed in Shannon this week.