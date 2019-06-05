This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/MSPhotographic
Image: Shutterstock/MSPhotographic

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump will receive a mixed welcome, with some protests planned, when he arrives in Ireland today for a brief visit in between D-Day commemorations in Britain and France.

2. #EXAMS: More than 60,000 Junior Certificate students and over 50,000 Leaving Certificate students are putting pen to paper today as the State examinations commence.

3. #MURDER: Police in Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation in relation to the disappearance of Co Down man Pat (William) McCormick.

4. #CENTRAL BANK: New Zealand has launched an investigation into Gabriel Makhlouf, the incoming Central Bank of Ireland governor, after questions were raised about whether he misled authorities following a high-profile budget leak.

5. #ESB: Up to one million litres of oil have been leaked from ESB underground cables over the past 20 years, according to confidential ESB records obtained by RTÉ Investigates.

6. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to become the new Conservative Party leader in Britain, has claimed the Tories could be wiped out if the party fails to deliver Brexit by the end of October – the latest deadline, Sky News reports.

7. #BREXIT 2.0: Change UK, Britain’s breakaway anti-Brexit party, appears to have imploded just weeks after its formation, following the resignation of six of its 11 MPs.

8. #PERSONAL INJURY CLAIMS: The Law Reform Commission has outlined plans to review legislation in a number of areas including putting a cap on personal injury claims, hotel liability law and privacy in the digital era.

9. #APPEAL: Jailed Australian Cardinal George Pell has launched an appeal against his landmark conviction for child sex abuse, branding the charges against him as “impossible”.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

