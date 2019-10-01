This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 8:34 AM
Image: Shutterstock/adamwilbert
Image: Shutterstock/adamwilbert

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has rejected the UK’s proposals to replace the Irish backstop with a series of customs posts along the border post-Brexit.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: The shortage of housing in Dublin city is leaving people “stuck in homelessness” Depaul has said – 636 people moved on from the charity’s services in 2018, compared to 774 the previous year.

3. #STORM: The National Emergency Coordination Group is on standby to meet at short notice, as Met Éireann continues to closely monitor the progress of Hurricane Lorenzo as it crosses the Atlantic.

4. #APPEAL: The family of Michael McCoy, whose body was found in the Dublin Mountains in September 2016, has appealed for information about his death.

5. #EUROPE: Phil Hogan has told MEPs he would work to secure an EU-US trade deal if he is confirmed as the EU’s new Trade Commissioner, and would use “all tools” available to make trade sustainable.

6. #HISTORY: Education Minister Joe McHugh has requested that History be given “special core status“ in the Junior Cycle school curriculum.

7. #CHINA: A huge military parade was held today as the Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power in China amid ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

8. #EMPLOYMENT: Ireland’s workforce is getting older with almost one fifth of workers now aged 55 and over. The self-employed are the group most likely to work longest, along with those in public administration, according to a new report.

9. #RWC19: Ireland have made 11 personnel changes for Thursday’s Rugby World Cup clash against Russia in Kobe, with Johnny Sexton returning to the team as captain.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

