The 9 at 9: Tuesday

1. #THE BUDGET: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is set to reveal Budget 2020 this afternoon.

2. #JUNIOR CERT: Figures for this year’s Junior Cycle have revealed girls are outperforming boys in almost all main subjects.

3. #ABORTION LAWS: The UK government has published guidance for medical professionals surrounding abortion law in Northern Ireland.

4. #UNITED STATES: A man who claims to have killed more than 90 women in the US is the most prolific serial killer in the country’s history, according to the FBI.

5. #FISCAL STUDIES: The UK’s debt is set to rocket to levels not seen since the 1960s in the event of a no-deal Brexit, a leading economic think tank has warned.

6. #HONG KONG: Leader Carrie Lam has said she would not rule out accepting help from mainland China in tackling increasingly violent pro-democracy protests.

7. #AWARENESS: Women in Ireland suffering from Endometriosis have called on the Government to establish a working group to address the long waiting times for diagnosis and treatment of the condition.

8. #DAVID CAMERON: The former British PM has warned Boris Johnson that he will have to make further compromises if he wants the UK to leave the EU with a Brexit deal.

9. #UNITED STATES: A judge in the US has said that prosecutors can see President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

