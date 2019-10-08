This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Kurmyshov
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE BUDGET: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is set to reveal Budget 2020 this afternoon. 

2. #JUNIOR CERT: Figures for this year’s Junior Cycle have revealed girls are outperforming boys in almost all main subjects. 

3. #ABORTION LAWS: The UK government has published guidance for medical professionals surrounding abortion law in Northern Ireland. 

4. #UNITED STATES: A man who claims to have killed more than 90 women in the US is the most prolific serial killer in the country’s history, according to the FBI. 

5. #FISCAL STUDIES: The UK’s debt is set to rocket to levels not seen since the 1960s in the event of a no-deal Brexit, a leading economic think tank has warned.

6. #HONG KONG: Leader Carrie Lam has said she would not rule out accepting help from mainland China in tackling increasingly violent pro-democracy protests. 

7. #AWARENESS: Women in Ireland suffering from Endometriosis have called on the Government to establish a working group to address the long waiting times for diagnosis and treatment of the condition. 

8. #DAVID CAMERON: The former British PM has warned Boris Johnson that he will have to make further compromises if he wants the UK to leave the EU with a Brexit deal.

9. #UNITED STATES: A judge in the US has said that prosecutors can see President Donald Trump’s tax returns. 

