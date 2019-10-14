This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your week.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 14 Oct 2019, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming under pressure to concede more ground to Brussels as hopes for an early breakthrough in the Brexit talks appeared to falter.

2. #CRECHE EXPOSÉ: New documents show that Tusla accused RTÉ of not prioritising the welfare of children during a war of words in the days before an exposé into practices at a Dublin creche chain aired.

3. #AIB SURVEY: Half of small businesses in Ireland have cancelled or postponed investment plans because of Brexit.

4. #THE KURDS: Syrian government troops will deploy along the border with Turkey to help Kurdish fighters fend off Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria.

5. #CORK: Tributes have been paid to homeless man Timothy Hourihane who was savagely beaten to death in Cork city at the weekend. 

6. #SLEEP TIGHT: According to a new study by Dublin City University, a sleeping programme taught in school and at home might be the answer to improving children’s sleep behaviour.

7. #WHERE’S THE BEEF?: The first meeting of the newly established Beef Market Taskforce is to take place later this morning.

8. #JAPAN: Thousands of rescue workers are searching for survivors of Typhoon Hagibis, two days after the storm hit Japan, killing at least 35 people.

