This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 8:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,397 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4915445
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma

Updated 2 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOUSING: Fine Gael will have to rely on the support of at least three unaligned independent TDs in tonight’s vote of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

2. #ESSEX: A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a “deliberate” hit-and-run crash outside an Essex school yesterday.

3. #RENT: Rents for properties close to Dart and Luas stops are now 15% more than the Dublin average of €1,968, according to a new Daft.ie report.

4. #CERVICALCHECK: An independent review of over 1,000 CervicalCheck slides is expected to be published after being presented to Cabinet this morning. Another 60 women have applied to join the support group for those affected by the controversy, the Irish Times reports.

5. #CHAPLAINS: The number of lay chaplaincy appointments in the higher education sector has remained static and the overall spend has increased despite recommendations in a 2015 review.

6. #NATO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appealed for unity amid increasing strains within the Western alliance over the conflict in Syria, ahead of a Nato meeting in England tomorrow.

7. #CLARE: A search is expected to resume this morning for an elderly man who was reported missing in Co Clare yesterday.

8. #CYSTIC FIBROSIS: A new approach to treating people with cystic fibrosis has been shown to reduce inflammation, which has the potential to reduce the need for lung transplants and lower the risk of death, according to research from the RCSI.

9. #ELON MUSK: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going on trial today over tweets in which he allegedly referred to British diver Vernon Unsworth, who helped rescue youth soccer players trapped underwater in a Thailand cave, as a paedophile.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie