The 9 at 9: Tuesday

1. #HOUSING: Fine Gael will have to rely on the support of at least three unaligned independent TDs in tonight’s vote of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

2. #ESSEX: A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a “deliberate” hit-and-run crash outside an Essex school yesterday.

3. #RENT: Rents for properties close to Dart and Luas stops are now 15% more than the Dublin average of €1,968, according to a new Daft.ie report.

4. #CERVICALCHECK: An independent review of over 1,000 CervicalCheck slides is expected to be published after being presented to Cabinet this morning. Another 60 women have applied to join the support group for those affected by the controversy, the Irish Times reports.

5. #CHAPLAINS: The number of lay chaplaincy appointments in the higher education sector has remained static and the overall spend has increased despite recommendations in a 2015 review.

6. #NATO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appealed for unity amid increasing strains within the Western alliance over the conflict in Syria, ahead of a Nato meeting in England tomorrow.

7. #CLARE: A search is expected to resume this morning for an elderly man who was reported missing in Co Clare yesterday.

8. #CYSTIC FIBROSIS: A new approach to treating people with cystic fibrosis has been shown to reduce inflammation, which has the potential to reduce the need for lung transplants and lower the risk of death, according to research from the RCSI.

9. #ELON MUSK: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going on trial today over tweets in which he allegedly referred to British diver Vernon Unsworth, who helped rescue youth soccer players trapped underwater in a Thailand cave, as a paedophile.

