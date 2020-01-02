The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOSPITALS: 2019 was the worst year on record for hospital overcrowding as 118,000 people went without a bed, according to an analysis by the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation.

2. #STORMONT: Talks to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland will resume today morning and Tániste Simon Coveney has urged all political parties to show leadership to reach a deal before the 13 January deadline.

3. #AUSTRALIA: Thousands of tourists have been ordered to leave New South Wales in Australia as rescue and evacuation efforts continue after deadly bushfires ripped through many areas.

4. #TRAINS: Irish Rail was lambasted by commuters over a new service that suggested they take the Dart outside of rush-hour services because of overcrowding on peak time trains, records obtained under Freedom of Information reveal.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: The sister of a mentally ill man who has been kept on a prison sick ward for more than three years due to a lack of available beds has said that the health service is failing the most vulnerable.

6. #EXCLUSION ZONES: Health Minister Simon Harris has said he is committed to implementing exclusion zones outside facilities where abortions take place after a protest outside the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin yesterday.

7. #ENDOMETRIOSIS: Women who suffer endometriosis feel like “second-class citizens” and some have attempted suicide, according to documents seen by TheJournal.ie.

8. #AIRBNB: Landlords are ignoring regulations aimed at clamping down on Airbnb and other short-term lettings in areas worst hit by the housing crisis, the Irish Independent reports.

