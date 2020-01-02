This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 7:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/V.Lawrence
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOSPITALS: 2019 was the worst year on record for hospital overcrowding as 118,000 people went without a bed, according to an analysis by the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation.

2. #STORMONT: Talks to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland will resume today morning and Tániste Simon Coveney has urged all political parties to show leadership to reach a deal before the 13 January deadline.

3. #AUSTRALIA: Thousands of tourists have been ordered to leave New South Wales in Australia as rescue and evacuation efforts continue after deadly bushfires ripped through many areas. 

4. #TRAINS: Irish Rail was lambasted by commuters over a new service that suggested they take the Dart outside of rush-hour services because of overcrowding on peak time trains, records obtained under Freedom of Information reveal.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: The sister of a mentally ill man who has been kept on a prison sick ward for more than three years due to a lack of available beds has said that the health service is failing the most vulnerable.

6. #EXCLUSION ZONES: Health Minister Simon Harris has said he is committed to implementing exclusion zones outside facilities where abortions take place after a protest outside the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin yesterday.

7. #ENDOMETRIOSIS: Women who suffer endometriosis feel like “second-class citizens” and some have attempted suicide, according to documents seen by TheJournal.ie.

8. #AIRBNB: Landlords are ignoring regulations aimed at clamping down on Airbnb and other short-term lettings in areas worst hit by the housing crisis, the Irish Independent reports.

