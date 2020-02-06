The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GE2020: Voting in the general election will take place in Tipperary on Saturday, the government has confirmed. It had initially appeared as though voting could not go ahead in the constituency this weekend following the death of candidate Marese Skehan.

2. #US: US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges in the Senate impeachment trial and will remain in office.

3. #PAUL QUINN: Sinn Féin has been criticised for its response to the killing in 2007 of Paul Quinn, and MLA Conor Murphy has apologised for previously saying Quinn was involved in criminality, withdrawing the remarks.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: China is struggling to find bed spaces for thousands of new patients as the death toll from the novel coronavirus has soared to more than 560.

5. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas who has died aged 103.

6. #GE2020: Ahead of Saturday’s general election, TheJournal.ie travelled to Cork North-Central to talk to voters and candidates. The battleground constituency sees just two TDs seeking re-election, one of whom was elected only months ago.

7. #IOWA: Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg holds a wafer-thin lead over rival Bernie Sanders as more delayed results arrived, after the US election season kicked off with caucuses in Iowa.

8. #PRISON: Bernie Madoff has asked for a “compassionate release” from his 150-year prison sentence for fraud, saying he has terminal kidney failure and less than 18 months to live.

9. #VANDALISIM: A Garda investigation is under way after a wall at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin which commemorates those who died in the Easter Rising was vandalised.

