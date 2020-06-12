This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Órla Ryan Friday 12 Jun 2020, 7:47 AM
36 minutes ago 1,990 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5120882
Image: Shutterstock/ktasimar
Image: Shutterstock/ktasimar

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Government formation talks continued late into the night as negotiating teams from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party work towards securing a deal by the weekend.

2. #COVID-19: Women make up the majority of Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases in Ireland, leading to a call for the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee to hold a special session to examine the effect the coronavirus has had on women.

3. #BREXIT: As Brexit negotiations continue, Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee has said the detail in the Northern Ireland protocol is vague and does not provide enough information around customs and tariffs.

4. #CANCER: Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that all cancer screening services will resume by the end of the month.

5. #MOTHERCARE: Retail chain Mothercare Ireland has gone into liquidation, which will see the closure of its 14 stores nationwide.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #STARDUST: Stardust, the six-part podcast made by TheJournal.ie about the 1981 disaster in Dublin, has won best Radio Documentary at this year’s Celtic Media Festival.

7. #ALCOHOL: Over 500 sting operations on licensed premises have been carried out by gardaí using people under 18 years of age over the past two years.

8. #TRUMP: Donald Trump supporters who attend the US president’s upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event, according to his campaign website.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie