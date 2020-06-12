The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Government formation talks continued late into the night as negotiating teams from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party work towards securing a deal by the weekend.

2. #COVID-19: Women make up the majority of Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases in Ireland, leading to a call for the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee to hold a special session to examine the effect the coronavirus has had on women.

3. #BREXIT: As Brexit negotiations continue, Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee has said the detail in the Northern Ireland protocol is vague and does not provide enough information around customs and tariffs.

4. #CANCER: Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that all cancer screening services will resume by the end of the month.

5. #MOTHERCARE: Retail chain Mothercare Ireland has gone into liquidation, which will see the closure of its 14 stores nationwide.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #STARDUST: Stardust, the six-part podcast made by TheJournal.ie about the 1981 disaster in Dublin, has won best Radio Documentary at this year’s Celtic Media Festival.

7. #ALCOHOL: Over 500 sting operations on licensed premises have been carried out by gardaí using people under 18 years of age over the past two years.

8. #TRUMP: Donald Trump supporters who attend the US president’s upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event, according to his campaign website.