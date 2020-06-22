This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Órla Ryan Monday 22 Jun 2020, 8:44 AM
Image: Shutterstock/V.Lawrence
Image: Shutterstock/V.Lawrence

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUBLIN: A post-mortem is due to be carried out on a 57-year-old woman who died after being assaulted with a sword in Dublin 15 yesterday.

2. #MAYO: Officers lined the streets to pay their final respects at the funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan yesterday.

3. #CONSENT: Almost three in 10 students have reported non-consensual penetration by incapacitation, force or threat of force during their time in college, according to a new survey.

4. #PFG: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has rejected a call from his Northern Ireland counterpart to renegotiate the draft programme for government.

5. #R NUMBER: In Germany, the important R number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 2.88. This reproductive rate roughly means that for every 100 people infected with Covid-19, they will pass it on to 288 people.

6. #PPE: There is some confusion about whether an order for personal protective equipment (PPE) was made by the Northern Ireland Executive with the Irish government in early March – and why a crucial email thread won’t be released to a Northern Irish committee.

7. #UK: Boris Johnson will discuss reopening the hospitality sector and loosening the two-metre social-distancing rule in England with his top Cabinet colleagues and scientists.

8. #NORTH KOREA: Former US national security advisor John Bolton has said he thinks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “gets a huge laugh” over US counterpart Donald Trump’s perception of their relationship.

9. #WEATHER: There will be little respite from the recent rainy weather this week with downpours forecast to continue over the coming days.

