The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUBLIN: A post-mortem is due to be carried out on a 57-year-old woman who died after being assaulted with a sword in Dublin 15 yesterday.

2. #MAYO: Officers lined the streets to pay their final respects at the funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan yesterday.

3. #CONSENT: Almost three in 10 students have reported non-consensual penetration by incapacitation, force or threat of force during their time in college, according to a new survey.

4. #PFG: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has rejected a call from his Northern Ireland counterpart to renegotiate the draft programme for government.

5. #R NUMBER: In Germany, the important R number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 2.88. This reproductive rate roughly means that for every 100 people infected with Covid-19, they will pass it on to 288 people.

6. #PPE: There is some confusion about whether an order for personal protective equipment (PPE) was made by the Northern Ireland Executive with the Irish government in early March – and why a crucial email thread won’t be released to a Northern Irish committee.

7. #UK: Boris Johnson will discuss reopening the hospitality sector and loosening the two-metre social-distancing rule in England with his top Cabinet colleagues and scientists.

8. #NORTH KOREA: Former US national security advisor John Bolton has said he thinks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “gets a huge laugh” over US counterpart Donald Trump’s perception of their relationship.

9. #WEATHER: There will be little respite from the recent rainy weather this week with downpours forecast to continue over the coming days.