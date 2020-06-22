The 9 at 9: Monday

Updated 6 minutes ago
1. #DUBLIN: A post-mortem is due to be carried out on a 57-year-old woman who died after being assaulted with a sword in Dublin 15 yesterday.
2. #MAYO: Officers lined the streets to pay their final respects at the funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan yesterday.
3. #CONSENT: Almost three in 10 students have reported non-consensual penetration by incapacitation, force or threat of force during their time in college, according to a new survey.
4. #PFG: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has rejected a call from his Northern Ireland counterpart to renegotiate the draft programme for government.
5. #R NUMBER: In Germany, the important R number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 2.88. This reproductive rate roughly means that for every 100 people infected with Covid-19, they will pass it on to 288 people.
6. #PPE: There is some confusion about whether an order for personal protective equipment (PPE) was made by the Northern Ireland Executive with the Irish government in early March – and why a crucial email thread won’t be released to a Northern Irish committee.
7. #UK: Boris Johnson will discuss reopening the hospitality sector and loosening the two-metre social-distancing rule in England with his top Cabinet colleagues and scientists.
8. #NORTH KOREA: Former US national security advisor John Bolton has said he thinks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “gets a huge laugh” over US counterpart Donald Trump’s perception of their relationship.
9. #WEATHER: There will be little respite from the recent rainy weather this week with downpours forecast to continue over the coming days.
