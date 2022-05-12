The 8 at 8: Thursday

GOOD MORNING.

Cost of rent

1. The cost of rent nationwide has continued to rise in the first quarter of 2022, with average rents increasing by over 11% compared to early 2021, the latest Daft.ie Rental Report has shown.

It comes as the number of rental properties on the market has dropped to the lowest number ever recorded by Daft, with just 851 properties listed nationwide. The number of available homes has decreased steadily since early 2021 when there were 3,600 rental properties available.

This fall in availability is most stark in Dublin, where there has been an 81% drop in rental properties compared to early 2021, with only 462 homes listed on 1 May, Tadgh McNally writes in today’s morning lead.

War crimes

2. Ukraine has announced it will hold its first war crimes trial over the Russian invasion, as Moscow accused Kyiv of shelling a Russian city in the war’s latest flashpoint.

Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian troops of committing atrocities since the invasion began on 24 February, and Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday they would launch the first war crimes trial of the conflict.

The prosecutor general’s office said Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian service member, is accused of killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian as he fled with four other soldiers in a stolen car.

NI Protocol

3. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will hold crunch talks with the vice president of the European Commission in the coming hours as ministers consider whether to override parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

UK Attorney General Suella Braverman is said to have approved the scrapping of swathes of the agreement, giving Boris Johnson legal cover to make the move, despite warnings from Joe Biden’s White House and European leaders not to single-handedly meddle with the terms.

The UK Prime Minister yesterday said the Good Friday Agreement was more important than the Northern Ireland Protocol as he dismissed suggestions of any possible escalatory response from the European Union as “crazy”.

Nato

4. Finland’s leader is expected to publicly say for the first time that his country wants to join Nato, after the Nordic country and Sweden signed security pacts with the UK.

The BBC said the anticipated announcement – the first step towards joining the military alliance – from Finnish president Sauli Niinisto was prompted by a significant rise in public support for Nato membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

National Maternity Hospital

5. The Oireachtas Health Committee has formally asked Minister Stephen Donnelly for a further pause to a Cabinet decision on the plans for the National Maternity Hospital.

Cabinet was due to sign off on plans for the hospital last week but this was paused for two weeks due to ongoing criticism on the project and to allow Donnelly appear before the committee.

Speaking at the committee yesterday, Donnelly said it is the intention of government to proceed with the project but he also left the door open to changes to the proposals.

Roe v Wade

6. A Democratic drive to make the right to abortion the law of the land failed in the US Senate on Wednesday after Republicans refused to allow a vote on the deeply polarising issue.

The House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act would have created a federal statute ensuring access to terminations for patients nationwide — but all 50 Republicans and one of the 50 Democrats voted not to consider the legislation.

The vote was called last week by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after a leaked draft decision signalled the Supreme Court’s readiness to overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade decision.

It’s chances of passing were considered slim to none, given the blocking power of Republicans in an evenly divided 100-seat Senate where key legislation almost always faces a 60-vote threshold.

North Korea

7. North Korea has confirmed its first-ever Covid cases and declared a “serious emergency”, with leader Kim Jong Un ordering lockdowns across the country.

The nuclear-armed country had never admitted to a case of Covid-19 and the government had imposed a rigid coronavirus blockade of its borders since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

But samples taken from patients sick with fever in Pyongyang “coincided with Omicron BA.2 variant”, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Weather forecast

8. And finally, the weather.

Met Éireann says there will be a good deal of cloud across the country today with scattered showers. Some sunny intervals will develop, especially in the east and south of the country.

However, a spell of persistent rain is expected to spread across western and northern areas towards evening. Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 16 degrees Celsius.