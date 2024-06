GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

US election debate

1. US President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger Donald Trump battled it out in their first debate of the 2024 election cycle at CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta overnight.

Both men lost their train of thought at various points, but Joe Biden in particular appeared to struggle to deliver certain answers.

Big Pharma

2. When doctors removed Miriam Staunton’s tumour from her armpit six years ago, they told the 51-year-old Irish woman that she had a 70% chance of relapse.

In the months following the operation, she was offered local radiation and regular check-ups, but no drug treatment.

Yet, in other parts of Europe, new medicines would have been available, Maxence Peigné writes in today’s morning lead.

Ursula von der Leyen

3. EU leaders have backed Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the European Commission.

As part of an agreement struck at a summit in Brussels, former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa was chosen as head of the European Council, while Estonian premier Kaja Kallas was named to be the bloc’s next foreign policy chief.

Gaza

4. Palestinians have flef northern Gaza City under heavy bombardment as the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for the area it had previously declared clear of Hamas.

Advertisement

The flare-up in the northern Gaza Strip’s Shuja’iyya district, which witnesses and medics said caused numerous casualties, comes as fears grow of a wider regional conflict between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.

Ministerial musical chairs

5. Dara Calleary has been announced as the new “super junior” minister attending Cabinet meetings.

The Fianna Fáil TD will also retain his current role as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Meanwhile, Kildare TD James Lawless has been appointed as a Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Environment, taking over the role vacated by Jack Chambers after his appointment to Minister for Finance.

Waterford

6. A second teenage boy has died following a collision between a bus and an e-scooter in Waterford City.

The collision happened on the R680 Cork Road in Waterford city. Another teenage boy, who was travelling on the e-scooter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aer Lingus

7. The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) is considering further strike action in its pay dispute with Aer Lingus.

It comes after fresh talks aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute between the airline and the pilots’ union taking part in industrial action broke down yesterday.

Weather forecast

8. And finally, the weather.

Met Éireann says there will be sunny spells and scattered showers this morning, mainly over the northern half of the country.

Through the afternoon and evening, clouds will increase across the west and south with outbreaks of rain developing in Connacht and Munster. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 19 degrees Celsius.