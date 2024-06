AER LINGUS AND the pilots’ union taking part in industrial action are due to meet this morning in a bid to resolve their ongoing pay dispute.

The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association began an indefinite work-to-rule yesterday and will also take part in an all-out strike over an eight-hour period on Saturday.

Aer Lingus has cancelled 270 flights so far, though the airline warned earlier this week that passengers may only be informed of flight cancellations at the departure gate.

No delays were reported at Dublin Airport yesterday on the first day of industrial action and an Aer Lingus employee told The Journal that no passengers have arrived so far for cancelled flights.

IALPA yesterday accepted an Aer Lingus’ invitation to resume talks this morning at around 9.30am with the aim of resolving the longstanding dispute.

In a statement, IALPA said it has been in negotiations for a 22-month period and that it hopes resolution can be achieved.

IALPA is seeking a pay increase of 23.8% over three years, which it says is “clearly reasonable and affordable for a profitable company such as Aer Lingus.”

The union noted that in 2023, Aer Lingus had a full year operating profit of €225 million.

This was a 400% increase on 2022, when a full year operating profit of €45 million was recorded.

President of IALPA Mark Tighe said members “do not want to be in this situation” but are here as a result of “corporate greed” on behalf of Aer Lingus.

Aer Lingus is a part of the International Airlines Group (IAG), which includes British Airways, and Tighe yesterday told RTÉ that IAG has already offered a 24% pay increase to British Airways’ pilots.

The airline has said it is willing to offer pay increases of 12.5% or above if “improvements in productivity and flexibility” are discussed.

IALPA voted to undertake industrial action after rejecting a Labour Court recommendation of a 9.25% pay increase for pilots.

Both IALPA and Aer Lingus attended separate meetings with the Labour Court on Tuesday on the eve of the industrial action, but the Court said it would not be intervening at this time and would review the matter in July.

However, Taoiseach Simon Harris yesterday welcomed the meeting that will take place this morning between the two parties.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said Harris has been “clear this dispute is having a disproportionate impact on the travelling public”.

“All disputes are resolved by compromise and negotiation,” said Harris’s spokesperson, “the Taoiseach urges both sides to engage in good faith to resolve this dispute.”

On Tuesday, Harris said there will be “very little sympathy or support” for anybody who “puts the travelling public through utter chaos” and causes “families to have their summer holidays cancelled… if they’re not engaging and engaging intensively”.

The Irish Travel Agents Association also welcomed yesterday’s development, with CEO Claire Dunne saying: “We are asking them to sit down in a respectful, sensible manner and find the solution that is there to be found.

“Disputes all end sooner or later – it is within their power to make it sooner.”