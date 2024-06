INDUSTRIAL ACTION BY Aer Lingus pilots is underway, with more than 270 flights cancelled so far.

Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) began an indefinite work-to-rule at midnight, with an all-out strike planned for an eight-hour period on Saturday.

Both Aer Lingus and IALPA attended separate meetings with the Labour Court yesterday in a bid to resolve the dispute.

However, the Court said it would not be intervening at this time and would review the matter in July.

Aer Lingus said it was “disappointed” with the Labour Court’s “assessment that it is unable to assist in the dispute at this time”.

The Labour Court previously recommended a 9.25% pay increase for pilots, but this was rejected and IALPA balloted its members on industrial action.

IALPA is seeking a pay increase of 23.8% over three years, which it says is “clearly reasonable and affordable for a profitable company such as Aer Lingus.”

In 2023, Aer Lingus had a full year operating profit of €225 million.

This was a 400% increase on 2022, when a full year operating profit of €45 million was recorded.

Speaking earlier this week, Aer Lingus’s chief corporate affairs officer Donal Moriarty said the airline is “perfectly willing to engage in proposals that would see their pay increase beyond 12.25%”.

‘Agony and chaos’

Yesterday, Taoiseach Simon Harris called on both parties to “engage” and “dig deep” rather than “putting people through agony and chaos”.

He said there will be “very little sympathy” for anybody who “puts the travelling public through utter chaos” and causes “families to have their summer holidays cancelled… if they’re not engaging and engaging intensively”.

Around 270 flights have been cancelled between today and Tuesday 2 July.

Some 50 of these cancellations were announced yesterday evening affecting flights on Monday and Tuesday.

However, the industrial action being undertaken is indefinite and could lead to further flight cancellations beyond 2 July.

There is also the possibility that over the coming days, passengers will only be informed of flight cancellations at the departure gate.

Donal Moriarty this week told RTÉ that cancellations at departure gates is a “possibility” due to the “nature of the industrial action”.

He added that this could result in “close-in cancellations caused by pilot unavailability and refusal to work to the contractual flexibility that they have”.

More than 35,000 passengers have been impacted by flight cancellations, but Moriarty said on Monday that Aer Lingus has “managed to re-accommodate, refund or rebook 80%” of these and that work is ongoing to do the same with the rest.