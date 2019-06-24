This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Monday 24 Jun 2019, 7:59 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Monning27
Image: Shutterstock/Monning27

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GLOVES ARE OFF: Conservative party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has labelled rival Boris Johnson “a coward” for his refusal to take part in TV debates. 

2. #ISTANBUL: Turkey’s presidential recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered a bruising defeat yesterday as the opposition candidate in Istanbul’s controversial mayoral election won a significant victory.

3. #WILDLIFE ACT: The destruction of wild habitats, the felling of historic trees and queries about the legality of slurry spreading were among the complaints submitted to the Government about out-of-season hedge-cutting.

4. #CHILD ABUSE: The child and family agency Tusla received more than 24,800 child abuse referrals last year, with 41% of those relating to emotional abuse.

5. #FIRST HOLY COMMUNION: Parents are spending an average of €929 on their child’s Communion day, according to a new survey from Ulster Bank.

6. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: Two men have been arrested after handguns and ammunition were seized by gardaí in west Dublin. 

7. #SEX AND SHOPPING: Bestselling US romance novelist Judith Krantz has died aged 91. 

8. #MANUS KELLY: Tributes have been paid to Manus Kelly who died in the Donegal International Rally yesterday. The father of five was recently elected as a Fianna Fáil councillor on Donegal County Council.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

