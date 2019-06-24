The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GLOVES ARE OFF: Conservative party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has labelled rival Boris Johnson “a coward” for his refusal to take part in TV debates.

2. #ISTANBUL: Turkey’s presidential recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered a bruising defeat yesterday as the opposition candidate in Istanbul’s controversial mayoral election won a significant victory.

3. #WILDLIFE ACT: The destruction of wild habitats, the felling of historic trees and queries about the legality of slurry spreading were among the complaints submitted to the Government about out-of-season hedge-cutting.

4. #CHILD ABUSE: The child and family agency Tusla received more than 24,800 child abuse referrals last year, with 41% of those relating to emotional abuse.

5. #FIRST HOLY COMMUNION: Parents are spending an average of €929 on their child’s Communion day, according to a new survey from Ulster Bank.

6. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: Two men have been arrested after handguns and ammunition were seized by gardaí in west Dublin.

7. #SEX AND SHOPPING: Bestselling US romance novelist Judith Krantz has died aged 91.

8. #MANUS KELLY: Tributes have been paid to Manus Kelly who died in the Donegal International Rally yesterday. The father of five was recently elected as a Fianna Fáil councillor on Donegal County Council.

