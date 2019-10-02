This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 7:54 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson is due to outline his final Brexit offer to the EU today, as he has been accused of deliberately putting forward a deal he knows the bloc will reject.

2. #LORENZO: A meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group to discuss preparations for the expected arrival of Storm Lorenzo tomorrow evening is taking place later this morning.

3. #IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump has denounced the impeachment inquiry threatening his presidency as a “coup”, as his administration pushed back hard against the investigation.

4. #TRADE MISSION: Trade Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan is to travel to the US as part of efforts to build on EU-US trade relations and to reform the World Trade Organisation.

5. #SOCIAL HOUSING: Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac) has expressed concern about the exchange of information between gardaí and local authorities in relation to housing allocation. Flac’s annual report highlights a number of cases in which it offered assistance to people who were being denied housing after interference by gardaí

6. #MISSILE TESTS: North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile from a submarine, a move that came just hours after Pyongyang said it would resume nuclear talks with the US. 

7. #ONE IN FOUR: Almost a quarter of sexual abuse survivors who contacted charity One in Four for the first time last year admitted they had tried to take their own life, according to the charity’s annual report. 

8. #INDEPENDENT LIVING: A pre-Budget submission by members of the Oireachtas Disability Group has called for immediate housing supports to be provided for people with disabilities, who advocates say are being “overlooked” during the ongoing national housing crisis.

