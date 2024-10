GOOD MORNING, AND happy Friday.

Peacekeeping

1. In our main story this morning, Niall O’Connor speaks to the officer leading 381 Irish soldiers preparing to deploy to war torn Lebanon, who said that his troops will be the eyes and ears of the international community.

Lieutenant Colonel Shane Rockett was speaking in the Glen of Imaal where the 125th Infantry Battalion are undergoing their final training ahead of their trip to replace the Irish troops in the UNIFIL Peacekeeping mission.

Meeting

2. Taoiseach Simon Harris will hold a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati at Government Buildings in Dublin city today.

The leaders are meeting after the conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon reached its one-month mark yesterday.

Major leak

3. Areas on the northside of Dublin may lose their drinking water supply or have discolouration in their taps as Irish Water prepares to carry out emergency works overnight.

A “major leak” has been identified in the area’s water infrastructure and immediate repairs will be undertaken by Irish Water – which is now known as Uisce Éireann.

Richard O’Neill-Dean

4. An Irish climber who was part of the first and successful Everest expedition in 1993 has died in a mountaineering accident in New Zealand.

Richard O’Neill-Dean, originally from Stackallen Co Meath, fell during a solo descent from the 2,875-metre-high summit of Mount D’Archiac in New Zealand’s Southern Alps.

US election

5. In the US, Bruce Springsteen has said that presidential candidate Donald Trump is running to be an “American tyrant” as the rock legend threw his support behind Kamala Harris at a rally in swing state Georgia.

“He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American, and that’s why, 5 November, I’m casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz,” he said.

High Court

6. Back home, the High Court has set aside a ruling against a security company in the case of a Limerick man who alleges that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned by security and stewards upon entering the pitch after the 2018 All Ireland Hurling final at Croke Park.

Ceasefire

7. Hamas and Israel have signalled that they would be willing to engage in peace talks, hosted in Qatar, as long-stalled efforts to end the brutal war in Gaza are appearing to gain momentum.

A push yesterday by US foreign minister Antony Blinken for Israel to consider the move since the death of Hamas’ leader in Gaza last week was answered today when the government said it will send its spy chief to negotiations.

Irish Book Awards

8. Authors from The Journal and The 42 are among nominees for this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards.

Deputy Editor Christine Bohan and Senior Media Producer Nicky Ryan’s bestselling non-fiction book The Last Disco has been nominated for The Last Word Listeners’ Choice Award.