Friday 20 March, 2020
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Mar 2020, 7:45 AM
45 minutes ago 4,255 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Lisovskaya
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Lisovskaya

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: 191 new cases of Covid-19 and a third death were confirmed in Ireland last night.

2. #FUNDRAISING: A group of Irish researchers are raising funds to develop easy-to-assemble and inexpensive-to-build emergency ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

3. #CALIFORNIA: California’s governor has ordered people in the most populous US state to stay home.

4. #BUSINESS: With high streets quiet, many small businesses have been turning to online sales and deliveries to survive. 

5. #HIGH COURT: An environmental group has secured permission from the High Court to challenge a decision to grant planning permission for a development of over 650 apartments in Raheny.

6. #NETFLIX: Netflix has said it will temporarily reduce the quality of videos on its platform to ease pressure on internet service providers during the coronavirus outbreak.

7. #UNEMPLOYMENT: There have been 58,000 applications for the new Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

8. #INDIA: Four Indian men convicted of the gang rape and murder of a student in Delhi in 2012 have been executed, the BBC reports

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

