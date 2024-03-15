LAST UPDATE | 4 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING, AND happy Friday.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
University Hospital Limerick
1. In our main story this morning, Mairead Maguire reports on people’s experiences of University Hospital Limerick (UHL), which has frequently been in the news in recent months.
Readers reported a lack of privacy as they waited for hours on trolleys at the hospital, while others said they now avoid the hospital completely.
One reader told The Journal that she tried to discharge herself twice after spending three days on a trolley.
Organised crime
2. Gardaí have arrested ten men in a major anti-organised crime operation in a remote location on the south coast near Skibbereen this morning in West Cork.
Sources have said that gardaí from national units stopped a camper van and a lorry which they suspected were involved in a drug smuggling operation.
Oval Office
3. Reporting from Washington DC, our Political Editor Christina Finn reports that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to meet US President Joe Biden today at the White House today.
Varadkar has said he will use the special platform of St Patrick’s Day to press Biden to back a ceasefire in the Middle East. He has referenced the conflict during speeches in Boston and Washington DC over the last few days.
Gaza
4. The Palestinian health ministry has said that at least 20 people were killed and 155 people wounded by Israeli fire while waiting to receive desperately needed aid in the besieged territory.
The health ministry accused Israeli troops of opening fire from “tanks and helicopters” as Palestinians gathered at a roundabout in Gaza City in the north. But the Israeli military denied it had opened fire on the crowd.
Pornography
5. Almost two thirds of young men aged 20 in Ireland use online pornography, according to the results of a new study.
New research from the Economic and Social Research Institute finds that use of online pornography is highly gendered, with 64% of young men and just 13% of young women reporting use.
Belfast
6. Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said that getting a new stadium built at Casement Park for the Euros is a “huge opportunity”, as diggers moved onto the site.
Escalating costs have cast a shadow over the redevelopment of the derelict GAA ground in west Belfast, which has been earmarked as a venue for the Euro 2028 football tournament.
Michigan
7. The father of a US teenager who bought the gun his son used in a deadly 2021 school shooting has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a Michigan court.
James Crumbley and his wife Jennifer, who was found guilty of the same charges last month, bought their then 15-year-old son the 9mm SIG Sauer handgun he used to kill four students at Oxford High School, 70 kilometers north of Detroit.
Hidden records
8. A US federal judge has rejected a bid by Donald Trump to throw out his classified documents criminal case.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon appeared sceptical during hours of arguments of a separate effort to scuttle the prosecution ahead of trial.
Attack
9. A man was attacked by masked assailants on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon.
The man, who is in his late 20s, was injured and was taken to hospital after the attack.
