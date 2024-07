GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Tusla

1. A senior manager at Tusla raised concerns over court assessors subjecting children to a controversial practice known as “immersion therapy”, which is used to encourage children to rebuild relationships with an estranged or abusive parent.

Trump

2. Donald Trump told the New York Post he was “supposed to be dead” after surviving an assassination attempt which he described as a “very surreal experience.”

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump told the newspaper in an interview aboard his plane en route to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, where he is set to be confirmed as the party’s presidential candidate.

Biden

3. Biden warned yesterday of the risks of political violence in the US after Saturday’s attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump, saying: “It’s time to cool it down.”

In a prime-time national address from the Oval Office, Biden said political passions can run high but “we must never descend into violence”.

Euros

4. England’s wait for a first major men’s trophy since 1966 goes on after substitute Mikel Oyarzabal struck at the death as Spain inflicted a second successive European Championship final defeat on Gareth Southgate’s side.

Flu

5. The Minister for Health has announced an expanded flu vaccination programme for the winter to ease the pressure on hospitals.

Stephen Donnelly will today reveal that the Government are to provide ‘flu vaccines, free of charge, to all those over 60 years of age and to children aged two to 17 for the seasonal ‘flu vaccination programme for 2024/2025.

GAA

6. Donegal manager Jim McGuinness said he wasn’t happy with a number of refereeing decisions as Galway edged a tense All-Ireland semi-final.

In a two-point game that was level on 10 occasions, referee Brendan Cawley’s decision to award Galway a 66th-minute free for an apparent touch on the ground by Donegal’s Ciaran Thompson was a huge call.

Thomas Matthew Crooks

7. The FBI is trying to learn more about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old man who attempted to assassinate former US president Donald Trump on Saturday.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was rushed off stage by Secret Service agents after several shots were fired towards him, piercing the upper part of his right ear.

Rugby

8. England ended Ireland’s hopes of securing a place in the final of the World Rugby U20 Championship for a second year in a row with a 31-20 victory in Cape Town.

Willie Faloon’s side had started the brighter and a try from Oliver Coffey gave them the initiative after just one minute.