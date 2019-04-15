The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #JOHN DELANEY: The board of the FAI is to meet this evening to discuss governance at the association.

2. #HEAVY SPELLS: Weather warnings remain in place for most of the country with the south of the country experiencing the worst of the rainfall.

3. #INSIDE JOB?: An ‘insider’ with knowledge how Gatwick Airport operates may have been responsible for the drone attack which caused travel chaos before Christmas.

4. #DRUGS: A second Dublin pharmacist is under garda investigation for facilitating the prescription drugs trade in south county Dublin.

5. #CRIME: Campaigners say animals at Dunsink in Dublin are being frightened and injured by joyriders and quad bike riders.

6. #EXTREMISM: US congresswoman Ilhan Omar has said she’s received an increase in death threats since a Donald Trump tweet suggested she was being dismissive of 9/11.

7. #JULIAN ASSANGE: Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has said that Julian Assange had attempted to use the country’s London embassy as a “centre for spying”.

8. #ON THE BLOCK: A Dublin-listed property investment firm – with portfolio worth €1.5 billion – is being put up for sale.

9. #MICHIGAN: A 40-year-old Indiana man is suing his parents for throwing away his pornography collection, made up of his 12 boxes of films and magazines which he estimates is worth $29,000.