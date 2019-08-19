This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news to know as you start your week.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 19 Aug 2019, 8:51 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RYANAIR: The High Court is to hear Ryanair’s application to secure an order preventing the strike planned by some of its Irish-based pilots later this week.

2. #BREXIT: Ireland’s economy is set to grow by 4% this year and 2.7% next year, but a no deal Brexit could impact that.

3. #BALLYBOUGH: A man has been released from custody after he was arrested following a serious assault on an elderly man in Dublin early on Saturday morning.

4. #FIRE: Firefighters in Cork city have been dealing with a large fire at a derelict building overnight.

5. #DIRECT PROVISION: Asylum seekers in Dublin have been forced to wash their clothes in hotel sinks due to prohibitive laundry costs. 

6. #EMIGRATION: A new preclearance process has been introduced to make it easier for partners of Irish citizens who are not from the European Economic Area to live and work in Ireland.

7. #ROYAL CONNECTIONS: Britain’s Prince Andrew has said he was “appalled” by allegations of sexual abuse surrounding Jeffrey Epstein after a video was released purporting to show him at the home of the convicted paedophile in 2010.

8. #OPW: The Ceramics Room, which has been used to house the Seanad while Leinster House has been getting a face-lift, is to be returned to the National Museum of Ireland “in the coming weeks”.

9. #COLLEGE COSTS: More than two-thirds of students are struggling financially at college, with some skipping lectures to go to work, a national survey has found.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

 

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

