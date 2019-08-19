The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RYANAIR: The High Court is to hear Ryanair’s application to secure an order preventing the strike planned by some of its Irish-based pilots later this week.

2. #BREXIT: Ireland’s economy is set to grow by 4% this year and 2.7% next year, but a no deal Brexit could impact that.

3. #BALLYBOUGH: A man has been released from custody after he was arrested following a serious assault on an elderly man in Dublin early on Saturday morning.

4. #FIRE: Firefighters in Cork city have been dealing with a large fire at a derelict building overnight.

5. #DIRECT PROVISION: Asylum seekers in Dublin have been forced to wash their clothes in hotel sinks due to prohibitive laundry costs.

6. #EMIGRATION: A new preclearance process has been introduced to make it easier for partners of Irish citizens who are not from the European Economic Area to live and work in Ireland.

7. #ROYAL CONNECTIONS: Britain’s Prince Andrew has said he was “appalled” by allegations of sexual abuse surrounding Jeffrey Epstein after a video was released purporting to show him at the home of the convicted paedophile in 2010.

8. #OPW: The Ceramics Room, which has been used to house the Seanad while Leinster House has been getting a face-lift, is to be returned to the National Museum of Ireland “in the coming weeks”.

9. #COLLEGE COSTS: More than two-thirds of students are struggling financially at college, with some skipping lectures to go to work, a national survey has found.

