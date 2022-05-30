The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

National Children’s Hospital

1. In our lead story this morning, Lauren Boland reports that residents living near the site of the new National Children’s Hospital have expressed disappointment that meetings between local and hospital representatives have been cut down from monthly to once per quarter.

According to the hospital side, the reduction was in response to a reduced number of issues being raised as the construction nears its final stages.

However, some residents have described ongoing concerns about how the works are impacting their area, including noise pollution and reduced access to the local park.

Northern Ireland

2. The Stormont Assembly will meet today in a fresh bid to nominate a speaker after more than 30 MLAs signed a recall petition.

Following a motion from Sinn Féin, outgoing speaker Alex Maskey told MLAs that the purpose of today’s recall will be to elect a speaker, deputy speakers and to appoint a first minister and deputy first minister.

The DUP has labelled the move a “stunt” by Sinn Féin, which emerged as the largest party in the Assembly election earlier this month.

Ukraine

3. Ukrainian forces have counterattacked in the country’s south, claiming to have pushed back Russian troops near three villages in the Kherson region, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first visit to the embattled east since the start of the war.

Zelenskyy, who today will press EU leaders to break a deadlock on a new round of sanctions against Russia, a day earlier walked the streets of the devastated Kharkiv region’s capital in a bullet-proof vest.

While one-third of the northeastern region remains under Russian control, “We will for sure liberate the entire area,” Zelenskyy said after the visit, also revealing he had fired the city’s security chief in a rare public rebuke.

Wexford

4. A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash that took place near Enniscorthy, Co Wexford yesterday evening.

The crash happened at about 7.30pm on the R744 in the townland of Clonhaston. Gardaí say that the car crashed into a ditch on the local road and went on fire.

Housing

5. A study from think-tank Social Justice Ireland has found that one in five people in Ireland are living below the poverty line after their housing costs are factored in.

The study estimates that the “real” number of people living in poverty here is 952,185, or just under 20% of the population, as the poverty rate when housing costs were excluded was 11.6%.

Cancer care

6. Cancer patients have been advised not to lose weight during treatment, following a survey showing that many people are not clear on the importance of nutritional care during cancer care.

A survey commissioned by the Irish Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (IrSPEN) shows significant levels of misunderstanding or lack of knowledge about nutrition and cancer care.

Nepal

7. The wreckage of a plane missing in Nepal’s mountains was located today, Nepal’s army has said.

The army posted an aerial photo of the wreckage site with parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside on Twitter.

Public transport

8. The Taoiseach has indicated that a 20% cut in public transport fares is likely to remain in place beyond this year.

Fares for bus and rail travel, as well as the Luas in Dublin, were all cut earlier this year for the remainder of 2022 amid growing financial pressure facing households.