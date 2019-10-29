This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 7:52 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SMOKING: The no-smoking policy at two of Dublin’s maternity hospitals is being flouted by patients and visitors, six years after it was announced that the campuses would become smoke-free.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL: A sentence hearing for the two boys convicted of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel’s murder will take place today.

3. #FOURTH ATTEMPT: Boris Johnson will ask UK MPs to support his bid for a pre-Christmas election in order to break the Brexit deadlock. He failed last night to get two-thirds of the House of Commons to back his call for a snap poll. 

4. #CLARE: An elderly man has died following a road traffic collision in Cahercallamore in Co Clare yesterday afternoon. The driver and passenger of the same car were also hospitalised. 

5. CARBON PROOFING: A new charter will be introduced today, which will set the direction for local councils in a bid to tackle climate change. 

6. #INJECTING CENTRE: The deputy lord mayor of Dublin has likened health minister Simon Harris to a “dictator” following his criticism of Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for Ireland’s first supervised drug injecting centre. 

7. #CALIFORNIA: Evacuations are underway in California after huge wildfires forced almost 200,000 people to leave their homes. 

8. #IOWA: A gender reveal party has led to the death of a 56-year-old in Iowa, after a homemade device that was meant to discharge coloured powder instead exploded like a pipe bomb. 

Dominic McGrath
