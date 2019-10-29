The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SMOKING: The no-smoking policy at two of Dublin’s maternity hospitals is being flouted by patients and visitors, six years after it was announced that the campuses would become smoke-free.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL: A sentence hearing for the two boys convicted of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel’s murder will take place today.

3. #FOURTH ATTEMPT: Boris Johnson will ask UK MPs to support his bid for a pre-Christmas election in order to break the Brexit deadlock. He failed last night to get two-thirds of the House of Commons to back his call for a snap poll.

4. #CLARE: An elderly man has died following a road traffic collision in Cahercallamore in Co Clare yesterday afternoon. The driver and passenger of the same car were also hospitalised.

5. CARBON PROOFING: A new charter will be introduced today, which will set the direction for local councils in a bid to tackle climate change.

6. #INJECTING CENTRE: The deputy lord mayor of Dublin has likened health minister Simon Harris to a “dictator” following his criticism of Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for Ireland’s first supervised drug injecting centre.

7. #CALIFORNIA: Evacuations are underway in California after huge wildfires forced almost 200,000 people to leave their homes.

8. #IOWA: A gender reveal party has led to the death of a 56-year-old in Iowa, after a homemade device that was meant to discharge coloured powder instead exploded like a pipe bomb.

