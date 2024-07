GOOD MORNING.

Climate

1. In our main story this morning, David MacRedmond reports that Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions fell last year by 6.8%, meaning 2023 had the lowest emissions of any year in last three decades.

The figures, published today by the Environmental Protection Agency, provides an early insight into annual greenhouse gas emissions ahead of the final data being submitted to the EU and UN in 2025.

Money

2. The Summer Economic Statement (SES), which essentially sets out how much money the government has to spend in this year’s Budget, will be unveiled this morning.

Coalition leaders signed off on the statement at their weekly meeting last night.

Nato

3. US President Joe Biden is welcoming global leaders to a Nato summit in Washington today which will celebrate 75 years of the alliance, amid mounting speculation about his fitness to run again for the White House.

Among the global leaders attending is Keir Starmer, who become UK prime minister on Friday.

Gaza

4. Palestinians have fled heavy battles in Gaza City as the Israeli military expanded an evacuation order and mediators intensified efforts to end the nine-month conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas has warned that developments on the ground could threaten talks, even as mediators Egypt and Qatar were due to host new meetings this week, according to officials.

Bring a brolly

5. A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for 18 counties, with Met Éireann warning of the risk of localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

The warning is in effect for all of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford until 4am tomorrow morning.

New Mexico

6. Alec Baldwin’s trial over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set three years ago will begin today.

The US actor pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter earlier in February over the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film.

Pay dispute

7. Aer Lingus has accepted a recommendation by the Labour Court to increase their pilot’s pay by 17.75%.

It is understood that IALPA will meet today to decide on whether to put the recommendation to a ballot. If that is agreed, the ballot will be conducted electronically.

General election

8. Fine Gael has selected Minister of State European Affairs and incumbent TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Senator Barry Ward to contest the Dún Laoghaire constituency in Dublin.

It will be the second time that both nominees contest the constituency.