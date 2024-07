IRELAND’S GREENHOUSE GAS emissions fell last year by 6.8%, meaning 2023 had the lowest emissions of any year in last three decades, according to figures published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Today’s publication of 2023′s figures provides an early insight into annual greenhouse gas emissions ahead of the final data being submitted to the EU and UN in 2025.

The decrease in emissions was seen across almost all carbon-emitting sectors; the energy and agriculture sectors saw their largest ever single-year reductions, while residential emissions were at their lowest level since 1990.

Power generation emissions decreased by 21.6%, agriculture emissions decreased by 4.6%, residential emissions decreased by 7.1%, and transport emissions increased marginally by 0.3%.

Emissions per capita also decreased from 11.4 tonnes CO2 equivalent per person to 10.4 tonnes CO2 eq per person in 2023.

However, when land use, land-use change and forestry (LULUCF) are included, the overall reduction was actually lower at 3.8%. Emissions from that sector rose by 40.9% between 2022 and 2023, mostly due to an increase in harvesting timber and a decrease in forest planting.

The overall picture remains positive though, with emissions below the baseline levels of 1990.

Programme manager with the EPA Mary Frances Rochford said there are many positives to be taken from today’s figures.

“We see emission reduction milestones achieved in many key sectors in 2023,” she said.

“Residential emissions were at their lowest level since 1990 [and] we saw the largest year on year reductions to date in the energy and agriculture sectors. All of which have contributed to a decrease in our emissions per capita from 11.4 to 10.4 tonnes CO2 eq in 2023.”

“These are significant findings that signal the impact of climate action and decarbonisation measures across Ireland’s economy and society,” said Laura Burke, director general of the EPA.

“We see the impact of more renewables and interconnection powering electricity, less fossil fuel use in home heating, reduced nitrogen fertiliser use in agriculture and more biofuel in transport.”

Burke said that the latest data indicates that Ireland is moving towards reductions “at the scale and pace required” to meet the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030.

Friends of the Earth chief executive Oisín Coghan said the figures show that politicians “must hold their nerve on climate action”.

“Government policy is beginning to make a difference but in recent times we have seen politicians in this country and across Europe step back from accelerating climate action because of pushback from vocal interest groups.”

‘Still well off track’

Despite the significant reduction in emissions last year, the EPA has stressed that Ireland is still falling far short of the change needed to meet EU and self-imposed targets.

“While these are positive results for the year 2023, we are still well off track in terms of meeting EU and national 2030 targets. We need to maintain and further build momentum,” Burke said.

The EPA’s assessment shows that Ireland complied with its EU Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR) commitments for 2021-2023, with the use of allowed flexibilities, the agency said.

However, the latest figures show that 2023 greenhouse gas emissions were still only 10.1% cent below 2005 levels, well short of Ireland’s EU Effort Sharing reduction commitment of 42% by 2030.

Regarding Ireland’s Climate Act 2015 and its subsequent amendments, the figures show that greenhouse gas emissions, including LULUCF, are 7.8% lower than in 2018, and therefore still far short of the National Climate Ambition of a 51% reduction by 2030.

Advertisement

The EPA said in its report that Ireland has to achieve “an extremely challenging annual reduction” of 8.3% in 2024 and 2025 to stay within the first Carbon Budget.

Key sectors

Agriculture remains the sector with the highest greenhouse gas emissions, producing just over 20.7 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2023.

Transport is the second biggest emitter with 11.9 million tonnes, while the energy industry was third, producing 7.8 million last year.

LULUCF emissions went from 3.9 to 5.6 million tonnes, putting the sector in fourth place for 2023.

Emissions from households stood at 5.3 million tonnes, followed by manufacturing combustion on 4.1 million.

Energy Industries

Emissions from energy production decreased by 21.6% last year.

This was due to a number of factors, including a 12-fold increase in imported electricity, which made up 9.5% of electricity supply in 2023.

Another contributing factor was an increase in the share of renewable energy to 40.7%, as was a reduction in the use of coal, oil and peat.

Agriculture

Agriculture emissions dropped by 4.6% due to an 18% reduction in fertiliser nitrogen use, reduced lime application and overall reduction in numbers of livestock, the EPA said.

Residential emissions

Emissions from domestic sources went down by 7%, the second substantial annual reduction in succession.

High fuel prices and a milder winter were significant contributors to the reduction in fossil fuel use, in addition to the introduction of nationwide solid fuel regulations, the EPA said.

Over 30,000 heat-pumps were installed in Irish homes in 2023 bringing the total to 120,000.

Transport

Transport emissions increased marginally by 0.3% in 2023 and were 4.3% below 2019 pre-Covid levels, when fewer people were able to travel.

An increase in electric vehicles and biofuel use partly offset a 3% increase in the number of vehicles on Irish roads, the EPA said.

Unsure of what exactly is happening with the earth’s climate? Check out our new FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to finding good information online.