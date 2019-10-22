This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s the news you need to know as you start your day today.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 8:54 AM
53 minutes ago 2,116 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4861603
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 3 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NORTHERN IRELAND: At the stroke of midnight, same-sex marriage and abortion became legal in Northern Ireland.

2. #BREXIT: A three-day timetable has been outlined for the UK government to pass legislation for Boris Johnson’s deal, but there are many hurdles to be cleared in that time.

3. #CERVICALCHECK: The State is expected offer a formal apology today for failures in the CervicalCheck service to women and families affected. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to address the issue in the Dáil this afternoon. (RTÉ)

4. OH, CANADA: Justin Trudeau is set to win a second term as Canadian Prime Minister but with reduced numbers meaning he’ll lead a minority government.

5. #HARRY DUNN: UK police are sending officers to the US to interview the woman who claimed diplomatic immunity following her alleged involvement in the death of Harry Dunn.

6. #MATER HOSPITAL: Residents living in Dublin’ north inner city have voiced support for the operation of a landing pad for helicopters at the Mater Hospital.

7. #PROPERTY PRICES: They typical price of a three-bedroom home near one of Dublin’s rail stations is €439,000, nearly 10% higher than the average price in the capital.

8. #GENDER: An Post has a gender pay gap of 3.71%, according to a new report compiled by the company. This is compared to 13.9% nationally. 

9. #TRAVEL: Galway has been named the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie