The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NORTHERN IRELAND: At the stroke of midnight, same-sex marriage and abortion became legal in Northern Ireland.

2. #BREXIT: A three-day timetable has been outlined for the UK government to pass legislation for Boris Johnson’s deal, but there are many hurdles to be cleared in that time.

3. #CERVICALCHECK: The State is expected offer a formal apology today for failures in the CervicalCheck service to women and families affected. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to address the issue in the Dáil this afternoon. (RTÉ)

4. OH, CANADA: Justin Trudeau is set to win a second term as Canadian Prime Minister but with reduced numbers meaning he’ll lead a minority government.

5. #HARRY DUNN: UK police are sending officers to the US to interview the woman who claimed diplomatic immunity following her alleged involvement in the death of Harry Dunn.

6. #MATER HOSPITAL: Residents living in Dublin’ north inner city have voiced support for the operation of a landing pad for helicopters at the Mater Hospital.

7. #PROPERTY PRICES: They typical price of a three-bedroom home near one of Dublin’s rail stations is €439,000, nearly 10% higher than the average price in the capital.

8. #GENDER: An Post has a gender pay gap of 3.71%, according to a new report compiled by the company. This is compared to 13.9% nationally.

9. #TRAVEL: Galway has been named the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.