The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Housing committee

1. In our lead story this morning, Tadhg McNally reports that advocacy groups representing elderly people will raise concerns at Government plans to change the Fair Deal scheme to try and bring vacant properties back onto the rental market, calling it a “waste”.

There has also been calls for safeguards to be implemented to ensure that older people are not pressured into renting out their homes by family members who pocket the rental income.

The Fair Deal Scheme is a financial support scheme for people who enter into long-term nursing home care. It is designed to help older people pay the costs of nursing home care regardless of their financial situation and takes into account income and assets.

Changes to Fair Deal, which were agreed by Cabinet in early April, will allow nursing home residents to claim 60% of rental income rather than 20% which was allowed previously.

Ukraine

2. Russian forces intensified their fight in Ukraine’s east and fired missiles over the port city of Odessa, as President Joe Biden signed a law speeding up arms deliveries to Kyiv.

One person was killed and five wounded after the southern city was hit by a series of missiles Monday, destroying buildings and setting ablaze a shopping centre just hours after a visit by European Council President Charles Michel.

As Russia stepped up its fight to seize Ukraine’s east, US President Joe Biden resurrected a World War II measure to aid Kyiv, opening the spigots on artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons and other powerful Western materiel.

Brexit

3. The British Foreign Secretary will reportedly move to discard large portions of the Northern Ireland Protocol after giving up on Brexit negotiations with the EU.

The Times reported officials working for Liz Truss have drawn up draft legislation to unilaterally remove the need for checks on all goods being sent from Britain for use in Northern Ireland.

The law would also ensure businesses in Northern Ireland are able to disregard EU rules and regulations and remove the power of the European Court of Justice to rule on issues relating to the region, the paper said.

Armed Support Unit

4. Specialist armed Gardaí are being prevented from training in tactics and range practice because of the continuing use of the emergency Covid-19 roster.

The Covid-19 roster saw the Garda duty changed from a six-day shift rotation of 10-hour shifts to four 12-hour shifts with four days off.

Darragh O’Brien

5. The Minister for Housing has written to local authorities requesting them to allow social housing tenants who wish to do so to accommodate Ukrainian refugees in their homes.

Darragh O’Brien has confirmed that he has asked local authorities to take “the necessary steps” to allow social housing tenants to participate in the Irish Red Cross pledge scheme to share their homes with Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country.

Ferdinand Marcos Junior

6. In the Philippines, the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos cemented a landslide presidential election victory today, after Filipinos bet a familiar but tainted dynasty could ease rampant poverty – while dismissing warnings the clan’s return would deepen corruption and weaken democracy.

With an initial count almost complete, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Junior had secured over 56% of the vote and more than double the tally of his nearest rival, liberal Leni Robredo.

Covid supports

7. Back in Ireland, the special 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector is set to be extended beyond its current expiry date later this year.

The reduced rate for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality and tourism businesses was introduced in 2020 in a bid to lessen the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was due to lapse at the end of August.

New York

8. An iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe by American pop art visionary Andy Warhol has gone under the hammer for $195 million (€184 million) at Christie’s, becoming the most expensive 20th century artwork ever sold at public auction.

“Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” produced in 1964 two years after the death of the glamourous Hollywood star, sold for exactly $195.04 million, including fees, in just four minutes in a crowded room at Christie’s headquarters in Manhattan.

Wagatha Christie

9. The high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is finally set to go to trial today.

Rooney accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media in October 2019, after she said she carried out a months-long “sting operation”.