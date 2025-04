GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Government prepares for tariffs

1. Government preparations, meetings and engagements will ramp up in the coming days to deal with the fallout of the US tariff announcement today

Val Kilmer

2. Actor Val Kilmer, best known for his starring roles in Top Gun and Batman Forever, has died at the age of 65

Pharma industry braces for impact

3. Ireland’s pharmaceutical sector is bracing itself as Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs are unveiled later today, but the sector doesn’t expect “immediate” job losses from the looming trade war

Myanmar rescue efforts

4. Rescuers have pulled a man alive from the rubble five days after Myanmar’s devastating earthquake, as calls grow for the ruling military government to allow more aid in and halt attacks on rebels

Tourism decline

5. The Central Statistics Office has expressed confidence in its data for the tourism industry, following pushback from tourism bodies over figures recording that the number of foreign visitors to Ireland over the past year had plunged by almost one-third

Israel expansion in Gaza

6. Israel has announced that there is set to be a major expansion of military operations in the region, with its new plan setting out that the army would seize “large areas” of the territory

Court sentences

7. Two women who were sexually abused when they were children by family members have called for the sentences to be appealed on the grounds that they were too lenient

Michael Shine campaign

8. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that he will meet with victims of paedophile Michael Shine, following a sustained campaign for a public inquiry by a number of victims