Lost to Violence

1. The Journal Investigates reports this morning that 37 women have been violently killed in Ireland since 2020. That is in addition to the 25 women killed in Northern Ireland during that time.

Editor and reporter Maria Delaney and Patricia Devlin detail that the harrowing figures make up a worrying, and ongoing, trend and takes a look at all aspects of these incidents, including impacts on communities and media reporting.

Man charged over New Ross murder

2. A 34-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Wexford District Court last night, charged with murder following a fatal assault in New Ross.

Wayne Roche, formerly of Dominic Place, Waterford, and currently of no fixed address was charged with the murder of John O’Connor at O’Connor’s home in Cluain Fada, New Ross, County Wexford, on 31 December under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Cold weather warning

3. A nationwide cold weather warning is in effect until 11am today as a long cold snap and significantly low temperatures come over the country.

Temperatures today are expected to remain low, between two and six degrees, but will likely drop overnight to below freezing in many places. Patches of fog and freezing fog is likely to develop in some parts of the country tonight.

Fatal crash in Dublin

4. A man in his 60s has died following a single-vehicle crash in East Wall, Dublin overnight.

The man, who was driving and sole occupant of the jeep, was rushed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Showpiece Darts Final

5. 17-year-old Luke Littler is one win away from creating history as he booked his place in a second successive World Championship final last night, beating fellow Brit 6-1 in a masterful semi-final performance.

Litter now remains on course to be crowned the youngest world champion ever, with the current record holder Michael van Gerwen, who was 24 when he won his first title, standing in his way after the Dutchman saw off Chris Dobey in his last-four match.

Renewed appeal for Imelda Keenan

6. Gardaí have published a computer generated photo of what missing Imelda Keenan might look like today, as they appealed for information to help them find the woman, who was last seen on this day 31 years ago.

Today’s appeal is part of a renewed push by gardaí and the Keenan family to locate or receive information on the whereabouts Imelda following a campaign by relatives last year for the case to be looked over by “fresh eyes”.

Schoolgirl killer attacked in UK prison

7. The father of murdered schoolgirl, Sara Sharif, has been attacked in prison according to the Sun UK newspaper. Urfan Sharif, was last month sentenced to life in prison for the death of the young girl, was allegedly ambushed by two other inmates.

Spokespeople for police and the prison service in Britain have confirmed an incident has taken place, which is now subject to a separate criminal investigation.

Courts

8. The jury in the trial of law professor Diarmuid Phelan, who denies murdering a trespasser on his farm in Tallaght, will resume deliberations today.

The jury panel of nine men and three women have so far spent four hours and two minutes considering their verdict, but suspended deliberations on Tuesday. The trial did not sit on New Year’s Day or yesterday due to juror commitments.

South Korean standoff

9. Police in South Korea abandoned an attempt to arrest the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at his home on this morning, citing safety concerns following an hours-long standoff with his security team.

Yoon, who last month was suspended from his duties by parliamentarians following a failed bid to invoke martial law over a budgetary dispute, would be the first sitting president of the county to be arrested if the warrant was carried out.