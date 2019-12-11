This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 7:49 AM
33 minutes ago 1,248 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Karl Allgaeuer
Image: Shutterstock/Karl Allgaeuer

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALLEGATIONS: Several senior gardaí are under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment. 

2. #FINAL STRETCH: The last day of campaigning for the British elections has begun and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking to win “every vote” as the threat of a hung parliament looms. 

3. #UNDISCLOSED: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been accused of trying to “hide” a €24 million payment from the Irish State to Aer Lingus and Ryanair as part of a previously undisclosed legal settlement, the Irish Examiner reports on its front page. 

4. #UNITED STATES: Six people have been killed in a shooting in Jersey City in the US. 

5. #NEW ZEALAND: A rescue operation to recover victims from a volcanic eruption which killed at least six people in New Zealand has been delayed due to fears of worsening conditions. 

6. #DONATION: The estate of mysterious millionaire William Hampton who benefited Sinn Féin to around €2.3 million is worth at least twice that amount, the Irish Independent reports on its front page. 

7. #PERSONAL INJURY: Legislative models that could be introduced to cap the amount awarded in damages for personal injury claims has been published in a report by the Law Reform Commission today. 

8. #SUPPORT: Women suffering from the chronic condition endometriosis told TDs and Senators of the debilitating effect it has on their lives in a bid to change how it is treated and diagnosed. 

