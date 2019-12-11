The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALLEGATIONS: Several senior gardaí are under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment.

2. #FINAL STRETCH: The last day of campaigning for the British elections has begun and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking to win “every vote” as the threat of a hung parliament looms.

3. #UNDISCLOSED: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been accused of trying to “hide” a €24 million payment from the Irish State to Aer Lingus and Ryanair as part of a previously undisclosed legal settlement, the Irish Examiner reports on its front page.

4. #UNITED STATES: Six people have been killed in a shooting in Jersey City in the US.

5. #NEW ZEALAND: A rescue operation to recover victims from a volcanic eruption which killed at least six people in New Zealand has been delayed due to fears of worsening conditions.

6. #DONATION: The estate of mysterious millionaire William Hampton who benefited Sinn Féin to around €2.3 million is worth at least twice that amount, the Irish Independent reports on its front page.

7. #PERSONAL INJURY: Legislative models that could be introduced to cap the amount awarded in damages for personal injury claims has been published in a report by the Law Reform Commission today.

8. #SUPPORT: Women suffering from the chronic condition endometriosis told TDs and Senators of the debilitating effect it has on their lives in a bid to change how it is treated and diagnosed.

Comments have been closed due to ongoing investigations.