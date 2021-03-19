The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ASTRAZENECA: The EMA yesterday stated that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is safe and is not associated with an increased risk of blood clots, and it is expected that the HSE will resume using the vaccine in the coming days. Here’s what happens next.

2. #WUHAN STUDY: Mass vaccination will be needed for populations to reach herd immunity and prevent further resurgences of the pandemic, a new study based on data from Wuhan has found.

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The DUP will “vigorously oppose” any further legislative action to see new abortion laws implemented in the region, an MP has warned.

4. #JABS: The US will reach the target of distributing 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of schedule, the White House said, with the country now in a position to help supply Canada and Mexico with millions of jabs.

5. #MEGHAN MARKLE: The Sun’s publisher has said a US private investigator “was not tasked to do anything illegal” after he claimed to have unlawfully obtained Meghan Markle’s personal information while working for the newspaper.

6. #EIR: Telecommunications company and broadcaster Eir has opted out of bidding for sports rights in the latest round of auctioning and is set to bring to an end its venture into sports television.

7. #ALEX SALMOND: The Alex Salmond inquiry has concluded that Nicola Sturgeon misled the Scottish parliament.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #DOLORES CAHILL: UCD’s student union has called on the college authorities to investigate Professor Dolores Cahill as to whether her activities amount to gross misconduct after an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day.

9. #TANZANIA: Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president after the sudden death of John Magufuli from an illness shrouded in mystery.