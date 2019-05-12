The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #KEADUE: A man in his 80s has died after he was struck by a car in Roscommon last night.

2. #SLEA HEAD: Three students were rescued after being trapped by the tide at the base of a cliff in west Kerry.

3. #EXPLAINER: Ireland is set to elect 949 councillors – but what can they do under the current “weak” system?

4. #OUT AND OUT LEAD: Nigel Farage’s Brexit party has stormed ahead in the latest opinion poll ahead of the EU elections.

5. #AUNGIER STREET: Residents beside the site of a new student complex have protested over noise levels and rats.

6. #BROADBAND: The Taoiseach’s plan for a €3 billion tax cut could now be in doubt over the cost of the national broadband plan, the Sunday Independent has reported.

7. #GAMBLING: A former Paddy Power boss has said gambling firms are open to the criticism that they are “preying on the vulnerable”, the Sunday Business Post reported.

8. #TECH: The Cabinet has been told that spies could target the country’s 5G network, the Sunday Times reported.

9. #CRUNCH TIME: It’s the last day of the English premier league and it’ll be either Man City or Liverpool who lift the crown after a tense title race. Ireland star Shane Duffy’s Brighton face City so he could have a big say in who wins the title.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.