The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #APPEAL: A fundraising page set up to raise money to help find climber and Trinity College professor Seamus Lawless has raised €70,000 in just 11 hours.

2. #POLL: Members of the Conservative Party overwhelmingly want Boris Johnson to be the UK’s next Prime Minister, a new poll has found.

3. #BILL: Records show that American lobby groups and representatives from two US states were among those who urged the government to vote down the Occupied Territories Bill, records show.

4. #PRSI: Almost half a million claims for a dental scale and polish, free glasses and medical devices like hearing aids have been made during first four months of 2019.

5. #HOSPITAL: A motorcyclist remains in hospital after a hit-and-run collision that took place in Dublin last week.

6. #BREXIT: After six weeks of negotiations UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ended his talks with Prime Minister Theresa May saying the discussions have “gone as far as they can”.

7. #AUSTRALIA: Australians go to the polls today in a close-fought election, RTÉ reports.

8. #HOUSING: New laws will be drawn up by the end of the year to prevent landlords from evicting long-term tenants without a clear reason, the Irish Independent reports.

9. #WEATHER: The weather this weekend is a mixed bag – with sunny spells at times but also showers in many areas.