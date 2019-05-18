This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as the week gets started.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 18 May 2019, 8:35 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #APPEAL: A fundraising page set up to raise money to help find climber and Trinity College professor Seamus Lawless has raised €70,000 in just 11 hours.

2. #POLL: Members of the Conservative Party overwhelmingly want Boris Johnson to be the UK’s next Prime Minister, a new poll has found.

3. #BILL: Records show that American lobby groups and representatives from two US states were among those who urged the government to vote down the Occupied Territories Bill, records show.

4. #PRSI: Almost half a million claims for a dental scale and polish, free glasses and medical devices like hearing aids have been made during first four months of 2019. 

5. #HOSPITAL: A motorcyclist remains in hospital after a hit-and-run collision that took place in Dublin last week. 

6. #BREXIT: After six weeks of negotiations UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ended his talks with Prime Minister Theresa May saying the discussions have “gone as far as they can”.

7. #AUSTRALIA: Australians go to the polls today in a close-fought election, RTÉ reports

8. #HOUSING: New laws will be drawn up by the end of the year to prevent landlords from evicting long-term tenants without a clear reason, the Irish Independent reports. 

9. #WEATHER: The weather this weekend is a mixed bag – with sunny spells at times but also showers in many areas. 

