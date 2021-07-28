The 9 at 9: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know about as you start your day.

Safety

1. The number of security officers on the Luas has been increased by 30% after a report found that women have serious concerns about safety when travelling on public transport, Lauren Boland writes in this morning’s lead story.

While both men and women experience violence on public transport, current measures are especially seeking to mitigate safety concerns among women – who the report identified as more likely to be negatively affected by the fear of being in an unsafe situation or dissuaded from using public transport as a result of their concerns.

Belfast

2. Police in Belfast have made an arrest and launched a murder investigation following the death of a child in the Ardoyne area.

A woman was arrested following the incident involving two young children in the Ardoyne area in the north of the city yesterday evening.

First Medal

3. Ireland have their first medal of the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty.

You can catch up on all the overnight action from day five of the Olympic Games here.

Garda Probe

4. Gardaí have launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a female member of the Defence Forces at a hotel in Dublin city centre

The alleged incident is understood to have taken place on Monday in a hotel being used for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine in the south of the city.

Clane

5. A man has died after he was struck by a car in Co Kildare overnight.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which took place on the R407 at Mainham near Clane in the early hours of this morning.

Slipknot

6. Joey Jordison, the co-founder of Slipknot, has died at the age of 46, his family announced.

Iowa-born Jordison was one of Slipknot’s three original members and helped power the US nine-piece to global stardom in the early 2000s.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gender balance

7. Leinster House has set up a new group that will look at gender balance in the artworks that decorate the houses of parliament.

An advisory working group on portraiture and other artworks has been created to advise on selection and acquisition of artworks for display in parliament.

Coming soon

8. A new €30 million medical centre for Dublin’s homeless population should be constructed by 2024, after being beset by delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new 100-bed facility, which is to be located at Usher’s Island, will be partially funded by the Department of Housing and will be operated by the Dublin Simon Community.

Burst mains

9. Work is underway to restore water supplies to thousands in Co Kerry after a water main burst yesterday evening.

Disruption is expected to continue throughout the morning.