The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IRAN: Britain has warned that there will be “serious consequences” if a situation involving the seizure of oil tankers by Iran in the Persian Gulf is not resolved.

2. #TRUMP: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said European leaders need to speak out against US President Donald Trump following racist comments he made about Democratic congresswomen.

3. #DEPORTATION: Irishman Keith Byrne, who is being detained by immigration officials in the US, has signed papers agreeing to leave the country, RTÉ News reports.

4. #SWING-GATE: Fine Gael is set to remove the party whip from TD Maria Bailey after her controversial personal injuries claim against a Dublin hotel, according to the Irish Times.

5. #RAIDS: Gardaí seized drugs and ammunition in raids on premises and vehicles in Louth and Dublin.

6. #DÁIL: Dáil bar and restaurant debts are being deducted from the salaries of an average of 30 TDs and senators per month, according to documents obtained by TheJournal.ie.

7. #CITIZENSHIP: During the week, the High Court ruled that nobody can be granted Irish citizenship if they have spent a day outside Ireland in the past year – here we explain what the ruling means and how it could affect people.

8. #BOUNCY CASTLES: Many bouncy castle operators in Ireland face going out of business after the withdrawal from the market of the industry’s main UK-based insurance provider, the Irish Independent reports.

9. #MOON LANDING: Today marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and celebrations to mark the occasion are planned across the US. CNN has compiled a look back at what many consider to be one of the greatest achievements of the 20th century.

