This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 20 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 8:50 AM
5 minutes ago 202 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4732403
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IRAN: Britain has warned that there will be “serious consequences” if a situation involving the seizure of oil tankers by Iran in the Persian Gulf is not resolved.

2. #TRUMP: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said European leaders need to speak out against US President Donald Trump following racist comments he made about Democratic congresswomen.

3. #DEPORTATION: Irishman Keith Byrne, who is being detained by immigration officials in the US, has signed papers agreeing to leave the country, RTÉ News reports.

4. #SWING-GATE: Fine Gael is set to remove the party whip from TD Maria Bailey after her controversial personal injuries claim against a Dublin hotel, according to the Irish Times.

5. #RAIDS: Gardaí seized drugs and ammunition in raids on premises and vehicles in Louth and Dublin.

6. #DÁIL: Dáil bar and restaurant debts are being deducted from the salaries of an average of 30 TDs and senators per month, according to documents obtained by TheJournal.ie.

7. #CITIZENSHIP: During the week, the High Court ruled that nobody can be granted Irish citizenship if they have spent a day outside Ireland in the past year – here we explain what the ruling means and how it could affect people.

8. #BOUNCY CASTLES: Many bouncy castle operators in Ireland face going out of business after the withdrawal from the market of the industry’s main UK-based insurance provider, the Irish Independent reports.

9. #MOON LANDING: Today marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and celebrations to mark the occasion are planned across the US. CNN has compiled a look back at what many consider to be one of the greatest achievements of the 20th century.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie