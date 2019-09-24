This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 7:51 AM
11 minutes ago 408 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4821945
Image: Shutterstock/Alexey_Arz
Image: Shutterstock/Alexey_Arz

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NOTEWORTHY: High-earning multinational executives were “shocked” at how much tax they were going to have to pay after a special tax deal available to them ended after five years.

2. #DECISION TIME: The UK Supreme Court is due to rule on the legality of Boris Johnson suspending parliament later this morning

3. #JOE BIDEN: US President Donald Trump “withheld” €360 million in military aid to Ukraine over the Biden row, reports in the US have said.

4. #QUINN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS: A director QIH has said that he doesn’t think people were surprised by the barbaric attack on his colleague Kevin Lunney

5. #PASSPORT OFFICE: Making the Public Services Card mandatory for all passport applications would have meant “significantly” longer waiting times, according to new documents released to TheJournal.ie.

6. #LANDMARK: The Gresham Hotel plans to remove over half its car parking spaces to add more bedrooms. 

7. #TUSLA: Child and Family Agency Tusla is preparing to prosecute the Hyde and Seek chain of creches, the Irish Times reported.

8. #CTRL-LABS: Facebook has said it is set to buy a tech start-up working on mind control technology.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie