The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NOTEWORTHY: High-earning multinational executives were “shocked” at how much tax they were going to have to pay after a special tax deal available to them ended after five years.

2. #DECISION TIME: The UK Supreme Court is due to rule on the legality of Boris Johnson suspending parliament later this morning.

3. #JOE BIDEN: US President Donald Trump “withheld” €360 million in military aid to Ukraine over the Biden row, reports in the US have said.

4. #QUINN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS: A director QIH has said that he doesn’t think people were surprised by the barbaric attack on his colleague Kevin Lunney.

5. #PASSPORT OFFICE: Making the Public Services Card mandatory for all passport applications would have meant “significantly” longer waiting times, according to new documents released to TheJournal.ie.

6. #LANDMARK: The Gresham Hotel plans to remove over half its car parking spaces to add more bedrooms.

7. #TUSLA: Child and Family Agency Tusla is preparing to prosecute the Hyde and Seek chain of creches, the Irish Times reported.

8. #CTRL-LABS: Facebook has said it is set to buy a tech start-up working on mind control technology.