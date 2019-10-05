The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SPEAKING OUT: Football pundit and former soccer star Richie Sadlier has revealed he was sexually abused as a child. Appearing on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show, he said he blamed himself for what happened for years.

2. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: A fostering programme for asylum seekers to relieve pressure on Ireland’s Direct Provison system should be developed, says Fianna Fáil.

3. #ROAD DEATH: A man in his twenties has died in a road crash overnight in Kilkenny.

4. #PASSPORTS: Over 300 Irish passports have been revoked due to fraud since 2016, new figures have revealed. The number of frauds detected have risen each year for the past three years.

5. #STORM NAMES: The number of Irish names, the spelling of ‘Róisín’ and the possibility of ‘Storm Daniel’ were among the concerns raised during the naming of this year’s winter storms, new correspondence have revealed.

6. #POUND: Labour’s shadow minister for Northern Ireland Stephen Pound has said the UK’s perception of Ireland is changing.

7. #WHITE PAPER: There is an additional surplus of €600 million this year, the government’s White Paper has revealed.

8. #HONG KONG: A teenager has been injured during protesters in Hong Kong. Spontaneous rallies broke out across Hong Kong after Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced an emergency law yesterday.

9. #FATBERGS: A 64-metre fatberg – greater in length than the Tower of Pisa – was discovered under The Esplanade in Sidmouth in Devon.