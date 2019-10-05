This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 5 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Christina Finn Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 9:00 AM
40 minutes ago 1,997 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4838367
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SPEAKING OUT: Football pundit and former soccer star Richie Sadlier has revealed he was sexually abused as a child. Appearing on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show, he said he blamed himself for what happened for years.

2. #ASYLUM SEEKERS:fostering programme for asylum seekers to relieve pressure on Ireland’s Direct Provison system should be developed, says Fianna Fáil.

3. #ROAD DEATH: A man in his twenties has died in a road crash overnight in Kilkenny.

4. #PASSPORTS: Over 300 Irish passports have been revoked due to fraud since 2016, new figures have revealed. The number of frauds detected have risen each year for the past three years.

5. #STORM NAMES: The number of Irish names, the spelling of ‘Róisín’ and the possibility of ‘Storm Daniel’ were among the concerns raised during the naming of this year’s winter storms, new correspondence have revealed.

6. #POUND: Labour’s shadow minister for Northern Ireland Stephen Pound has said the UK’s perception of Ireland is changing.

7. #WHITE PAPER: There is an additional surplus of €600 million this year, the government’s White Paper has revealed.

8. #HONG KONG: A teenager has been injured during protesters in Hong Kong. Spontaneous rallies broke out across Hong Kong after Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced an emergency law yesterday.

9. #FATBERGS: A 64-metre fatberg – greater in length than the Tower of Pisa – was discovered under The Esplanade in Sidmouth in Devon. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie