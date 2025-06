GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Iranians in Ireland

1. The Journal spoke to Iranians living and working in Ireland who spoke about how they watched on through the headlines, struggling to get in contact with their loved ones due to internet blackouts in Tehran during the 12-day war with Israel.

They spoke about how they are feeling now that a precarious ceasefire is in place, and about the faded talks of regime change pushed by the US and Israel.

Trade with Japan

2. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and six ministers are set to travel to Japan, Ireland’s second-largest trading partner in the Asia-Pacific region, in a major trade push tomorrow.

There is a big demand for some Irish produce, such as beef, Irish whiskey, seafood and grain products.

Kneecap’s Police Review

3. Kneecap’s gig at the Glastonbury music festival is under review by police in the UK.

It comes after they packed out the West Holts stage yesterday for a five-star performance.

Bye bye, Dessie

4. Dublin Gaelic Football boss Dessie Farrell announced that he is stepping down as manager. He confirmed the news to GAA+ following his side’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Tyrone in Croke Park.

VAT cuts

5. Ireland’s €550m hospitality VAT cut seems based on little evidence – other than lobbying, writes Paul O’Donoghue this week.

The government is pledging hundreds of millions to cut hospitality VAT — but where’s the evidence it’s needed?

Israel

6. Ria Czerniak-LeBov writes in our Voices section this morning that Israel’s actions in Gaza are anathema to every Jewish value she was raised with. The writer said she never thought she’d see Israel committing such crimes.

Life in Palestine

7. Palestinian human rights activist Nasser Nawaj’ah has told The Journal that people who live under military occupation in the West Bank would rather be hospitalised than taken to an Israeli detention centre.

Pay up!

8. The EU may need to cut services or ask Ireland for a dig out in order to pay back an annual €30bn debt, taken on during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher believes services like grant schemes may be cut and contributions from member states may be increased to raise the funds.

Dublin Pride

9. Dublin was awash with colour yesterday after thousands of people took to the streets to mark this year’s Pride parade. Organisers said there were more than 12,000 people marching in the annual parade.