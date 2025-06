DESSIE FARRELL HAS announced that he is stepping down as manager of the Dublin footballers.

Farrell confirmed the news to GAA+ following his side’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Tyrone in Croke Park.

It’s the second second successive season that Dublin have exited the championship at the quarter-final stage.

He explained that he informed the players in the dressing room after the game and had already told the county board at the start of the year that this would be his last season in charge.

It’s the first time since their Sam Maguire winning season of 2021 that Tyrone have reached the semi-finals.

Malachy O’Rourke’s team timed their scoring run perfectly to settle a grinding contest pulling clear to win by seven in the end after a late burst of points.

