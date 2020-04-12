The 9 at 9: Easter Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Shifting HSE guidance to staff for how to cope with Covid-19 suggests that growing pressures have forced some isolated healthcare workers to return to work early and pregnant staff to remain on the frontline – contrary to the official advice at the beginning of the crisis.

2. #HIGHEST DAILY NUMBER: Health officials yesterday confirmed that there were 553 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland – the largest number of new cases reported in one day so far. There are now 8,928 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland and 320 deaths.

3. #US: The death toll from Covid-19 in the US is now more than 20,000 – surpassing figures in Italy and becoming the highest death toll in any country to date.

4. #LEBANON: Syrian refugees living in Lebanon have spoken to TheJournal.ie about why they fled their homes and the reality of life in refugee camps and informal settlements.

5. #UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to NHS staff treating him for Covid-19 as his government faces further criticism about the supply of protective equipment to frontline workers.

6. #ROSCOMMON: Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a woman in her 20s died following a car crash in Boyle, Co Roscommon.

7. #SHINE YOUR LIGHT: Politicians and Irish embassies joined members of the public in leaving a light in their front windows last night to honour the work being done by frontline healthcare staff and essential workers, as well as to remember those who are sick with Covid-19 or have died.

8. #EATING DISORDERS: A lot of challenges have arisen for people with eating disorders due to Covid-19 restrictions and changes to daily routines, an expert has said.

9. #ERASMUS: Irish student who had been studying abroad as part of the EU’s Erasmus programme are still paying rent on their accommodation abroad.