The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS: The entire country is now at Level 3. Here’s what that means.
2. #DYING WITH DIGNITY: Here’s an inside look at the debate on assisted dying ahead of today’s Dáil vote.
3. #NPHET: Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team believe that the Level 5 advice “should’ve been communicated more carefully to government”.
4. #ARMCHAIR EXPERT: Bon Jovi has said that Bono was “beaten up by Orangemen” as a child.
5. #SHORT AND SHARP: Leo Varadkar has said a circuit break lockdown can’t be ruled out to control Covid-19 as sources say plans “need to be worked up”.
6. #USA: Donald Trump is eager to return to the campaign trail as more aides test positive for Covid-19.
7. #MISINFORMATION: Facebook has banned all accounts linked to conspiracy group QAnon in an attempt to clampdown on misinformation.
8. #GOBI DESERT: Researchers have discovered a species of toothless, two-fingered dinosaur.
