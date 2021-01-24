The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: 77 more deaths and 1,910 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Ireland.

2. #RESTRICTIONS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said restrictions will be in place for six months and schools may not reopen until March.

3. #DUBLIN: A 60-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Lusk, County Dublin.

4. #RUSSIA: More than 2,600 people have been arrested after protests erupted in at least 60 Russian cities to demand the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin’s most prominent foe.

5. #BORDER POLL: More than half of people in Northern Ireland want a referendum on a united Ireland in the next five years, according to a poll in the Sunday Times.

6. DRIVING: The Road Safety Authority has said it is working on making it possible to do your car or motorcycle theory test online to help clear the huge backlog that has developed since the start of the pandemic.

7. #BANKING: Irish banks want to take on Revolut together — but why has the competition watchdog ‘rejected’ them?

8. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Ireland remains in place until midday today.

9. #UFC: Conor McGregor suffered the first knockout defeat of his career in the early hours of this morning in the headline bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.