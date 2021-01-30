The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EU: The European Union has pulled back on plans to prevent Northern Ireland from being used as a back door to funnel coronavirus vaccine from the bloc into the rest of the UK, following an outcry on both sides of the Irish Sea.

2. #COVID: As Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 3,000, we speak to some of the families behind the figures.

3. #ENNIS: A man in his 30s is due to appear in court this morning over a serious assault on a woman in Ennis in Co Clare on Thursday.

4. #VACCINE: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said Ireland expects to have received 1.1 million doses of the three approved Covid-19 vaccines before the end of March.

5. #FACTFIND: Is the coronavirus ‘partially seasonal’, as the Tánaiste has claimed? We examine the facts.

6. #JLO: The juvenile diversion programme, which was at the centre of controversy just two years ago, is still failing to deal appropriately and swiftly with violent young offenders, some of whom are dodging prosecution, TheJournal.ie has learned.

7. #CHINA: A World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic have visited a second Wuhan hospital that had treated early Covid-19 patients.

8. #OPINION: Dr David Kenny and Dr Conor Casey argue that the refusal to publish the advice of the Attorney General by successive governments serves no-one.

9. #WEATHER: A national weather advisory is in place for the weekend with wet, windy conditions and lows of minus two degrees expected.

Comments are closed for legal reasons