#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here is what’s making the news headlines this morning.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 8:45 AM
17 minutes ago 1,083 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5340074
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EU: The European Union has pulled back on plans to prevent Northern Ireland from being used as a back door to funnel coronavirus vaccine from the bloc into the rest of the UK, following an outcry on both sides of the Irish Sea.

2. #COVID: As Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 3,000, we speak to some of the families behind the figures.

3. #ENNIS: A man in his 30s is due to appear in court this morning over a serious assault on a woman in Ennis in Co Clare on Thursday.

4. #VACCINE: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said Ireland expects to have received 1.1 million doses of the three approved Covid-19 vaccines before the end of March.

5. #FACTFIND: Is the coronavirus ‘partially seasonal’, as the Tánaiste has claimed? We examine the facts.

6. #JLO: The juvenile diversion programme, which was at the centre of controversy just two years ago, is still failing to deal appropriately and swiftly with violent young offenders, some of whom are dodging prosecution, TheJournal.ie has learned.

7. #CHINA: A World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic have visited a second Wuhan hospital that had treated early Covid-19 patients.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #OPINION: Dr David Kenny and Dr Conor Casey argue that the refusal to publish the advice of the Attorney General by successive governments serves no-one.

9. #WEATHER: A national weather advisory is in place for the weekend with wet, windy conditions and lows of minus two degrees expected.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie