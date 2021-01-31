The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #COVID-19: Ireland has recorded over 1,000 Covid-19 deaths and more than 100,000 cases of the virus in January alone.
2. #CLOSE CONTACTS: Socialising accounted for the second-highest number of close contacts referred for testing in late November and early December, newly released figures from the Department of Health show.
3. #BURIALS: A number of babies who died at Cork County Home were buried in the same coffins as adults, or in coffins containing amputated limbs.
4. #ASSAULT: A male has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault in Tolka Valley Park in Dublin.
5. #US: Several of former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers have left his team just over a week before his trial, US media is reporting.
6. #UNDOCUMNETED IRISH: The prospects for the undocumented Irish living in America have gotten considerably better with a Joe Biden presidency, after the immigration policies under Donald Trump made people more fearful of their status in the US.
7. #BELFAST: Graffiti in Belfast that made threats against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is being investigated by police as a hate crime.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #VACCINE: Delayed until the end of 2021, we take a look at what’s happening with the Sanofi/GSK Covid-19 vaccine.
9. #PERIOD POVERTY: The government’s report on period poverty will be launched next month, according to the Department of Health. The programme for government commits to provide a range of free, adequate, safe and suitable period products in all educational publicly funded settings – including schools and colleges.
Comments are closed for legal reasons
COMMENTS