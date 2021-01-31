The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Ireland has recorded over 1,000 Covid-19 deaths and more than 100,000 cases of the virus in January alone.

2. #CLOSE CONTACTS: Socialising accounted for the second-highest number of close contacts referred for testing in late November and early December, newly released figures from the Department of Health show.

3. #BURIALS: A number of babies who died at Cork County Home were buried in the same coffins as adults, or in coffins containing amputated limbs.

4. #ASSAULT: A male has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault in Tolka Valley Park in Dublin.

5. #US: Several of former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers have left his team just over a week before his trial, US media is reporting.

6. #UNDOCUMNETED IRISH: The prospects for the undocumented Irish living in America have gotten considerably better with a Joe Biden presidency, after the immigration policies under Donald Trump made people more fearful of their status in the US.

7. #BELFAST: Graffiti in Belfast that made threats against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is being investigated by police as a hate crime.

8. #VACCINE: Delayed until the end of 2021, we take a look at what’s happening with the Sanofi/GSK Covid-19 vaccine.

9. #PERIOD POVERTY: The government’s report on period poverty will be launched next month, according to the Department of Health. The programme for government commits to provide a range of free, adequate, safe and suitable period products in all educational publicly funded settings – including schools and colleges.

