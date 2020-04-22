This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 7:57 AM
38 minutes ago 2,692 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5080599
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RENTING: Five more areas of the country have now met the criteria to become Rent Pressure Zones. 

2.#CORONAVIRUS: A further 44 reported deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 388 new cases of the disease in Ireland were confirmed by health officials last night. 

3. #BELFAST: Police in Northern Ireland are investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman whose body was found at a flat in south Belfast this morning. 

4. #LEAVING CERT: Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said that 29 July was the most likely date by which the Leaving Cert examinations would take place.

 5. #IMMIGRATION: US President Donald Trump has announced he will be placing a 60-day pause on the issuing of certain immigration green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a US economy wrecked by the coronavirus.

6. #FAMINE: The world is at risk of widespread famines “of biblical proportions” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the UN has warned. [BBC]

7. #PRIME TIME: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that tighter monitoring of anyone entering Ireland from another country is needed. 

8. #STARDUST: The six-part podcast made by TheJournal.ie about the 1981 Stardust disaster in Dublin has won a gold medal at the prestigious New York Festivals Radio Awards.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie