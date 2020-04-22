The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RENTING: Five more areas of the country have now met the criteria to become Rent Pressure Zones.

2.#CORONAVIRUS: A further 44 reported deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 388 new cases of the disease in Ireland were confirmed by health officials last night.

3. #BELFAST: Police in Northern Ireland are investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman whose body was found at a flat in south Belfast this morning.

4. #LEAVING CERT: Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said that 29 July was the most likely date by which the Leaving Cert examinations would take place.

5. #IMMIGRATION: US President Donald Trump has announced he will be placing a 60-day pause on the issuing of certain immigration green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a US economy wrecked by the coronavirus.

6. #FAMINE: The world is at risk of widespread famines “of biblical proportions” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the UN has warned. [BBC]

7. #PRIME TIME: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that tighter monitoring of anyone entering Ireland from another country is needed.

8. #STARDUST: The six-part podcast made by TheJournal.ie about the 1981 Stardust disaster in Dublin has won a gold medal at the prestigious New York Festivals Radio Awards.