Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Man (21) arrested after woman's body discovered at flat in Belfast

PSNI officers were called to the property on Haywood Avenue at around 1:45am.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 7:05 AM
File Photo
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman whose body was found at a flat in south Belfast this morning. 

PSNI officers were called to the property on Haywood Avenue at around 1:45am where the body of the woman was discovered inside. 

A post-mortem examination will take place in due to course to determine the cause of death. Police are treating the woman’s death as suspicious at this time. 

A 21-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Speaking today, Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Haywood Avenue late last night or early this morning and who seen or heard anything to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 106 22/04/20. 

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous, he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

