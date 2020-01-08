This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 7:51 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #REVENGE STRIKES: Iran has fired missiles at bases housing US troops in Iraq, the first retaliation for the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani last week.

2. #PLANE CRASH: 176 people have been killed after a Ukrainian aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the main airport in Iran’s capital Tehran.

3. #TROLLEY CRISIS: The INMO has warned that a rise in the number of patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals this week is being exacerbated by an ongoing recruitment embargo within the HSE. 

4. #DOWNING STREET: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet the new European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in London today, when he is expected to press for a free trade agreement with the EU by the end of December. 

5. #EXPENSES: The Oireachtas has spent more than €207,000 on overseas travel for TDs and senators in the last ten months, according to newly released figures.

6. #CYPRUS RAPE CASE: A British teenager who was found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has vowed to clear her name following her return to the UK.

7. #EXCLUSION ZONES: The vast majority of people in Ireland support a ban on protests outside facilities that provide abortion services, a new opinion poll has found.

8. #YOUNG SCIENTIST: The climate crisis, mental health and social media are among the topics explored by students at this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, which begins at the RDS in Dublin today.

Stephen McDermott
