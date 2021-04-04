The 9 at 9: Easter Sunday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #NEWTOWNABBEY: A second night of disorder has taken place on the streets of Northern Ireland, with the PSNI responding to a series of situations in Co Antrim.
2. #1916: The President will lead this year’s commemoration to mark the 105th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising at two events in Dublin this morning.
3. #PHOTO OP: A spokesperson for Micheál Martin has told The Journal that the Taoiseach did not breach Covid-19 restrictions when he attended an event at a boxing club in Cork last December, insisting that he was there for “work” purposes.
4. #TALLAGHT: Two women arrested at Dublin Airport on Friday for refusing to go to a quarantine hotel after returning from a trip to Dubai have been held in custody on strict bail.
5. #COVID-19: Health officials last night confirmed 511 more cases of Covid-19, as well as two more deaths linked to the virus in Ireland.
6. #RED LIST: The Sunday Times and Business Post report that a number of EU countries may be added to the list of countries from which incoming passengers are required to quarantine in a hotel, despite reservations by some in government this week.
7. #UNPOPULAR OPINION: In the Sunday Independent, an opinion poll carried out by Kantar has found that public approval for the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has fallen below 50% for the first time.
8. #VACCINATION LIST: The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that staff at a Limerick charity were told to misrepresent themselves as healthcare workers in order to receive Covid-19 vaccinations.
9. #WEATHER: It will be a mostly dry day across the country with some outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in western and northern this evening. Highest temperatures will be between 9 and 14 degrees Celsius.
